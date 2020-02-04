Johnson Service Group, Inc. Appoints Greg Thullner Chief Operating Officer

WESTMONT, Ill., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Service Group, Inc. (JSG), a leader in staffing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Thullner to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Thullner has been with the company for 6 years.

Thullner brings over 30 years of experience in the Engineering and IT Services sector with a proven track record of leadership, strategic thinking, and business acumen. Having driven business development growth strategies globally over the course of his career, Thullner will be responsible for the leadership and management of the JSG teams in Canada and the United States. He will be charged with spearheading the development, communication, and implementation of effective growth strategies and processes.

"Throughout my tenure at Johnson Service Group, I have learned that JSG is a company with a proud history and a solid track record of performance founded on the spirit of entrepreneurship. I am very excited and honored to be starting as Johnson Service Group's Chief Operating Officer," stated Thullner.

"We feel strongly about and are committed to taking this next step in continuing to evolve JSG and position this company for the future," shared Ken Slater, Executive Vice President of Johnson Service Group. "This is a continuation of our promise to align JSG with the vision of being a generational company with one clear voice and mission," continued Dale Slater, CEO and President.

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group, Inc. is a North American staffing and recruiting services company with over 35 years of experience in providing quality engineering and technical professional services to companies throughout the United States and Canada. With over 30 offices, we've worked hard to establish our present position as the most effective cross-industry staffing solution available.

Media Contact

Patrice MacMillan

Director of Marketing

509.688.0991

pmacmillan@jsginc.com

SOURCE Johnson Service Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.jsginc.com

