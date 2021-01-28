Johnson Service Group, Inc. Publishes eBook Answering Common Interview Questions

WESTMONT, Ill., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Service Group, Inc. (JSG), a North American leader in staffing and consulting services, has published a new eBook titled, "How to Answer Common Interview Questions." Finding a new job opportunity and navigating the hiring process is never an easy undertaking for job seekers. With today's current economic climate, job seeking is a monumental feat. At JSG, we work hard to constantly create a better candidate experience. With this eBook, our goal is to prepare candidates for their job search journey by sharing insider details on why hiring managers ask these questions and what they are wanting to hear in your answers.

Our eBook discusses 25 of the most common job interview questions, illustrates what a hiring manager is looking for in a candidate's answer, and provides an example of how to successfully answer each question. Together, we can successfully answer even the most challenging questions. So, whether you are a young professional or a seasoned vet, we are sharing some helpful tips to answer the most common job interview questions.

"In a job market like today's, our focus is putting people back to work. We've been working hard to utilize our expertise to create resources for job seekers throughout the United States and Canada," shared JSG's Director of Marketing, Patrice MacMillan.

Over the years, JSG has made significant strides to offer a premier candidate experience, and this eBook is just one of them. Recently, we rebuilt our Talent Network to provide a leading job search experience for job seekers. There, you can create custom job alerts and filter job opportunities by location or industry.

To view JSG's eBook and prepare yourself to answer the most common interview questions, please visit jsginc.com

About Johnson Service Group, Inc.

Johnson Service Group, Inc. (JSG) is a leader in the staffing and consulting services industry, with over 35 years of experience investing in people and companies. We can be found locally in more than 30 offices throughout the United States and Canada and continue to experience tremendous growth as we continue to offer world-class service and diversified offerings to fit our client's evolving needs.

