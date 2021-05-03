Johnson Space Center Director Mark Geyer Moves To New Role

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Geyer, director of NASA's Johnson Space Center, is stepping down from his position leading the center to focus more time on his health and family in light of a cancer diagnosis.

"Mark has had an exceptional impact on this agency, leading the nation's key human spaceflight programs for decades. Under Mark's leadership, Johnson has moved the United States into a new era of human space exploration," said NASA Administrator Sen. Bill Nelson. "We're fortunate to continue to have Mark and his decades of expertise serving the agency in his new role as senior advisor to the associate administrator."

"It has been my honor to lead the Johnson Space Center team," Geyer said. "JSC is a group of extremely talented professionals all dedicated to the mission of expanding human exploration of the solar system. The diverse scope of work they accomplished and the challenges they overcame inspired me every day. I have been so blessed to work here."

Before being named to lead Johnson in May 2018, Geyer's career has included key positions in the International Space Station Program, serving as program manager of the Orion Program, and supporting the agency as deputy associate administrator in the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. He is the recipient of the NASA Distinguished Service Medal, and Meritorious and Distinguished Presidential Rank Awards.

Vanessa Wyche, who has served as deputy director of Johnson since August 2018, will serve as acting director. Before becoming deputy director, Wyche, a 31-year NASA veteran, served as assistant center director, director of the center's Exploration Integration and Science Directorate, worked in the executive office of the NASA administrator, served as a flight manager for multiple space shuttle missions, and has led other center-level technical and program organizations.

