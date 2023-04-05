Johnson//Becker Files Another Instant Pot Explosion Lawsuit Against Instant Brands in Illinois

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with extensive experience representing clients injured by defective products. The firm has represented over 700 clients burned by exploding pressure cookers.

Johnson//Becker, PLLC filed a lawsuit against Instant Brands, alleging that the company's Instant Pot 6-Quart DUO Electric Pressure Cooker caused Mr. Khadija Karim's burn injuries. The lawsuit was filed on Mar. 28, 2023, in the Northern District of Illinois.

The Complaint alleges that the Instant Pot pressure cooker "suffers from serious and dangerous defects" that pose significant risk of injury to consumers. The defects outlined in the Complaint are related to the pressure cooker lid being removable with built-up pressure and steam still inside the unit.

According to the Complaint, Mr. Karim's burn injuries occurred as a result of the Instant Pot exploding due to the lid being removable with built-up pressure still inside the pressure cooker.

A resident of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Mr. Karim is represented by Johnson//Becker lawyers Michael K. Johnson, Adam J. Kress and Anna R. Rick. A partner of the Johnson//Becker law firm, Michael and Adam exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on product liability litigation.

