Johnson//Becker Files Georgia Lawsuit Alleging Injuries Caused by a CrockPot Multicooker

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Johnson // Becker, PLLC

Apr 21, 2026, 06:00 ET

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC, is a national product liability law firm representing consumers injured by defective pressure cookers.

Johnson//Becker, PLLC, filed a lawsuit against SUNBEAM PRODUCTS, INC., and NEWELL BRANDS, INC. over the "CrockPot Express Crock Multicooker," on behalf of Nevada resident Dwight Shimoda, who alleges that the defendants were negligent in the design of its product.

Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a national law firm specializing in product liability cases including pressure cooker lawsuits. Nearly 80% of all pressure cooker lawsuits in the U.S. have been filed by Johnson//Becker, PLLC. The firm has advocated for close to 1,000 individuals who have been injured by exploding pressure cookers.

According to the Complaint, on or about March 12, 2024, the plaintiff, Mr. Shimoda suffered serious and substantial burn injuries while using the CrockPot Express Crock Multicooker. The lid was able to be opened while the pressure cooker was still under pressure during the normal and direct use, which resulted in the boiling contents violently expelling onto Mr. Shimoda.

Mr. Shimoda is represented by Johnson//Becker attorney Adam J. Kress. Mr. Kress is part of Johnson//Becker's Consumer Products Litigation Team and has extensive experience representing individuals nationwide, including cases involving burn injuries from defective pressure cookers.

Questions About a Pressure Cooker Injury Lawsuit? Contact a Johnson//Becker Lawyer for a Free Case Review

If a defective pressure cooker injured you or a loved one, you may want to speak with the lawyers at Johnson//Becker. We are currently accepting new lawsuits for pressure cookers nationwide, and you may be entitled to financial compensation.

We offer a Free Case Evaluation. To learn more about Johnson//Becker's product liability cases or to arrange a free, no-obligation case review, please visit Johnson//Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, https://www.johnsonbecker.com or contact Johnson//Becker directly at (800) 279-6386. We would be honored to speak with you and respond promptly to every inquiry we receive.

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC

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