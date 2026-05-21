Johnson//Becker Files New York Lawsuit Alleging Injuries Caused by a Gourmia Pressure Cooker

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC, is a national product liability law firm that represents individuals harmed by defective pressure cookers.

Johnson//Becker, PLLC, filed a lawsuit against THE STEELSTONE GROUP, LLC d/b/a GOURMIA, the distributor of the "Gourmia Multi-Mode Smartpot Pressure Cooker," on behalf of Washington resident Kristina Decker. Ms. Decker alleges that the Defendant was negligent in the design of its product.

According to the Complaint, Ms. Decker, suffered substantial burn injuries while using the Gourmia pressure cooker. "The lid was able to be rotated and opened while the pressure cooker was still under pressure during the normal and directed use", which resulted in the scalding liquid violently erupting onto Ms. Decker.

In February 2026, the United States Consumer Products Safety Commission issued a product warning for the Gourmia pressure cooker, which urged consumers to stop using the pressure cookers immediately.

Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a national law firm that specializes in pressure cooker lawsuits. Nearly 80% of all pressure cooker lawsuits in the U.S. have been filed by Johnson//Becker, PLLC. The firm has represented close to 1,000 individuals who have been injured by exploding pressure cookers.

Ms. Decker is represented by Johnson//Becker attorney Adam J. Kress. Mr.Kress is part of Johnson//Becker's Consumer Products litigation team.

Questions About a Pressure Cooker Injury Lawsuit?

If a defective pressure cooker injured you or a loved one, you may want to speak with the lawyers at Johnson//Becker. We are currently accepting new lawsuits for injuries caused by exploding pressure cookers nationwide, and you may be entitled to financial compensation.

We offer a Free Case Evaluation. To learn more about Johnson//Becker's pressure cooker cases or to arrange a free, no-obligation case review, please visit Johnson//Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, https://www.johnsonbecker.com or contact Johnson//Becker directly at (800) 279-6386. We would be honored to speak with you and respond promptly to every inquiry we receive.

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC