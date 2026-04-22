Johnson//Becker Files Wisconsin Lawsuit Alleging Injuries Caused by a Royal Prestige Pressure Cooker

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC has filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin Federal Court on behalf of Rosa Calle Dominguez. Ms. Dominguez claims that she was seriously injured on or about March 26, 2023, when the lid of her Royal Prestige pressure cooker ejected while under pressure.

Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a national law firm focused on product liability cases, with a strong track record representing people harmed by dangerous and defective pressure cookers. Nearly 80% of all pressure cooker lawsuits in the U.S. have been filed by Johnson//Becker, PLLC. The firm has advocated for close to 1,000 individuals who have been injured by exploding pressure cookers.

According to the Complaint, despite normal and directed use of the Royal Prestige pressure cooker by Ms.Dominguez, the lid abruptly and without warning discharged, forcefully releasing the scalding contents onto the plaintiff, resulting in severe burn injuries. The incident occurred as a result of the failure of the pressure cookers' supposed "four safety mechanisms."

Ms. Dominguez is represented by Johnson//Becker attorney Adam J. Kress. Mr. Kress is part of Johnson//Becker's Consumer Products Litigation Team and has extensive experience representing individuals nationwide, including cases involving burn injuries from defective pressure cookers.

Questions About a Pressure Cooker Injury Lawsuit? Contact a Johnson//Becker Lawyer for a Free Case Review

If a defective pressure cooker injured you or a loved one, you may want to speak with the lawyers at Johnson//Becker. We are currently accepting new lawsuits for injuries caused by exploding pressure cookers nationwide, and you may be entitled to financial compensation.

We offer a Free Case Evaluation. To learn more about Johnson//Becker's product liability cases or to arrange a free, no-obligation case review, please visit Johnson//Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, https://www.johnsonbecker.com or contact Johnson//Becker directly at (800) 279-6386. We would be honored to speak with you and respond promptly to every inquiry we receive.

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC