Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against Best Buy for Insignia Pressure Cooker Injury in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with extensive experience representing clients injured by defective products. The firm has represented over 700 clients burned by exploding pressure cookers.

On April 17, 2023, Johnson//Becker filed a lawsuit against Best Buy, alleging that their Insignia branded pressure cooker caused client Shvon Carraway's burn injuries. The lawsuit was filed in Minnesota.

The Complaint alleges that Best Buy "sold a product that suffers from serious and dangerous defects." The Complaint also alleges that Best Buy failed to warn of the serious risks of pressure cooker defects and failed to recall the Insignia pressure cooker products.

According to the Complaint, the Insignia Multi-Function pressure cooker caused Ms. Carraway's severe burn injuries, due to being able to open the pressure cooker while it was still under pressure. She suffered "serious and substantial" burn injuries and scarring to her upper extremities, chest and abdomen.

Ms. Carraway is represented by Johnson//Becker lawyer Adam J. Kress. Adam exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

Questions About an Insignia Pressure Cooker Injury Lawsuit? Contact a Johnson//Becker Lawyer for a Free Case Review.

If you or a loved one has been injured by an exploding pressure cooker, you may want to speak with the lawyers at Johnson//Becker. We are actively filing new pressure cooker lawsuits across the country, and you may be entitled to financial compensation.

We offer a Free Case Evaluation. To learn more about Johnson//Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson//Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/insignia-pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/ or contact Johnson//Becker directly at .

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC