Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc. For Client's Burn Injuries

Johnson // Becker, PLLC

17 Aug, 2023, 20:34 ET

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with extensive experience representing consumers injured by defective products.

Johnson//Becker filed a lawsuit against Fitbit Inc. on July 14, 2023, alleging that their Fitbit Versa 2 caused Ms. Nicole Hutchison's burn injuries.

According to the Complaint, Ms. Hutchison's burn injuries occurred because of a defect in the Fitbit's lithium-ion battery, causing it to overheat and cause thermal burns. The Complaint also alleges that Ms. Hutchison "sustained a substantial burn to her wrist" while wearing the Fitbit.

The Complaint further alleges that Fitbit Inc. knew of or should have been aware of potential defects, but "put profit ahead of safety" by continuing to sell the activity tracker watches to the public.

Fitbit Inc. recalled a past Fitbit model in March 2022, the Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch. This recall was issued after 115 reports in the US of the smartwatch's lithium-ion battery overheated. 78 of the reports resulted in a burn injury. An earlier recall in 2014 occurred when the CPSC received about 9,900 reports of skin irritation and blistering from wearing the Fitbit Force activity-tracking wristbands.

A resident of Indiana, Ms. Hutchison is represented by Johnson//Becker lawyers Adam J. Kress and Anna R. Rick. Mr. Kress and Ms. Rick focus their practice on consumers injured by defective household products such as pressure cookers.

Questions About a Fitbit Skin Burn Lawsuit? Contact a Johnson//Becker Lawyer for a Free Case Review.

If you or a loved one were burned by a Fitbit activity tracker, you may want to speak with the lawyers at Johnson//Becker. We are currently accepting new Fitbit lawsuits across the country, and you may be entitled to financial compensation.

We offer a Free Case Evaluation. To learn more about Johnson//Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson//Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/fitbit-recall-lawsuit/, https://www.johnsonbecker.com or contact Johnson//Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

