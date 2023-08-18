Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against Harbor Freight Tools USA for Jack Stand Injuries in Michigan

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with extensive experience representing people injured by defective products.

Johnson//Becker filed the jack stand lawsuit on July 21, 2023, against Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc., alleging that the company produced and sold a defective jack stand, causing Mr. Justin Brandenburg's trauma injuries.

According to the Complaint, in March 2021, Mr. Brandenburg was using the jack stand while under the front bumper of his pickup truck. Without warning, the jack stand toppled over, and the front end of the pickup truck collapsed onto Mr. Brandenburg's chest, causing him severe trauma injuries. The Complaint goes on to state that the subject jack stand "suffers from a defective weld," which caused the jack stand to fall.

Harbor Freight Tools issued a recall of some jack stands in 2020, and a class action lawsuit was filed against the company a few months after the recall.

A resident of Michigan, Mr. Brandenburg is represented by Johnson//Becker lawyers Kenneth W. Pearson and Adam J. Kress.

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC