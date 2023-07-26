Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against Instant Brands for Instant Pot Explosion

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with considerable experience representing clients injured by defective products. The firm has represented over 700 individuals burned by exploding pressure cookers.

Johnson//Becker filed a lawsuit against Instant Brands alleging that the Instant Pot Programmable Smartcooker is defective and causes burn injuries. The lawsuit was filed on Mar. 29, 2023, on behalf of Ms. Suzette Wilder.

The Complaint alleges that the pressure cooker lid is removable even if there is still pressure and steam inside. The Complaint states, "when the lid is removed under such circumstances, the pressure trapped within the unit causes the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit," which can burn a nearby individual.

According to the Complaint, Ms. Wilder sustained severe burn injuries due to the Instant Pot pressure cooker ejecting hot contents onto her skin.

The Complaint also noted that there have been problems with the Instant Pot Smart-60 pressure cooker models. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) posted a recall of over 1,000 Smart-60 pressure cookers due to consumers being shocked by the pressure cookers.

A resident of Bakersfield, California, Ms. Wilder is represented by Johnson//Becker lawyers Michael K. Johnson, Adam J. Kress and Anna R. Rick. Michael K. Johnson is a founding partner of Johnson//Becker, PLLC. Michael and Adam exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on product liability litigation.

