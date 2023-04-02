Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against Instant Brands for Instant Pot Explosion in Arkansas

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with extensive experience representing clients injured by defective products. The firm has represented over 700 clients burned by exploding pressure cookers.

On Mar. 24, 2023, Johnson//Becker filed a lawsuit against Instant Brands, alleging defects in the Instant Pot IP-LUX Electric Pressure Cooker. The firm's client, Mr. Devin Edward Badders, claims that the Instant Pot caused him to sustain severe burn injuries.

The Complaint alleges that Mr. Badders suffered serious bodily injuries due to the pressure cooker lid's ability to be opened while the pressure cooker was still under pressure.

The Complaint also alleges that Instant Brands "should have known of these defects but has nevertheless put profit ahead of safety by continuing to sell its pressure cookers to consumers."

A resident of Damascus, Arkansas, Mr. Badders is represented by Johnson//Becker lawyer Adam J. Kress. Adam exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on national product liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

