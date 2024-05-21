Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against NuWave for Pressure Cooker Burn Injuries in Illinois Federal Court

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois lawsuit alleges that NuWave's Nutri-Pot Pressure Cooker is defective and that the company misrepresented the product's safety. Learn more about the lawsuit below.

Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with extensive experience representing clients injured by defective products. The firm has represented over 700 people injured by exploding pressure cookers.

On October 26, 2023, Johnson//Becker filed a lawsuit against NuWave, LLC, alleging that the company negligently designed, manufactured, marketed, and sold the NuWave Nutri-Pot 6Q Digital Pressure Cooker. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Johnson//Becker's client, Jaclyn Roark, who alleges she suffered first and second-degree burn injuries. The Complaint states that the incident occurred because of the failure of the safety features.

The Nutri-Pot pressure cooker is designed with a "Sure-Lock Safety System," which is intended to keep the pressure cooker lid sealed and ensure the consumer's safety while in use. The Complaint alleges that the pressure cooker "suffers from serious and dangerous defects."

A resident of Elkton, Maryland, Plaintiff Ms. Roark is represented by Johnson//Becker attorney Adam J. Kress. Mr. Kress is part of Johnson//Becker's Consumer Products litigation team and has experience representing individuals around the country, including cases involving burn injuries from defective household products.

Questions About a NuWave Nutri-Pot Lawsuit? Contact a Johnson//Becker Lawyer for a Free Case Review

If a NuWave Nutri-Pot injured you or a loved one, you may want to speak with the lawyers at Johnson//Becker. We are actively handling new lawsuits for pressure cooker injuries nationwide, and you may be entitled to financial compensation.

We offer a Free Case Evaluation. To learn more about Johnson//Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson//Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/nuwave-pressure-cooker-lawsuit/ or contact Johnson//Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC