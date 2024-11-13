Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against NuWave, LLC. Over Injuries Suffered by Pressure Cooker

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Johnson//Becker, PLLC, has filed a lawsuit in Illinois Federal Court on behalf of client Angela Eberle. Ms. Eberle alleges that she was seriously injured on December 5, 2022, when the lid of a NuWave 6Q Nutri-Pot Digital Pressure Cooker failed to function properly, allowing the lid to be rotated while under pressure, sending its scalding contents onto Plaintiff.

Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with extensive experience representing clients injured by defective products. Pressure cooker lawsuits filed by Johnson//Becker, PLLC, account for almost 80% of all pressure cooker lawsuits in the country. 92% of these pressure cooker injury cases are filed in federal court, as the Plaintiffs and Defendants reside in different districts. The firm has represented over 700 individuals injured by exploding pressure cookers .

The Complaint alleges that the pressure cooker was defectively designed because the lid was able to be rotated and opened while the pressure cooker was still under pressure. NuWave's YouTube page boasts that the NuWave Nutri-Pot is "one of the best and safest on the market" and "with our Sure-Lock System, we make sure all of the [pressure] is out; and [the Nutri-Pot has] a couple of really good safety features on this unit; if all the steam's not out, you're not opening this unit." However, Ms. Eberle alleges these so-called safety features failed, as the NuWave Nutri-Pot was able to be opened while still pressurized.

Ms. Eberle is represented by Johnson//Becker attorneys Michael K. Johnson, Adam J. Kress, and Anna R. Rick.

Questions About a Pressure Cooker Injury Lawsuit? Contact a Johnson//Becker Lawyer for a Free Case Review

If you or a loved one was injured by a defective pressure cooker, you may want to speak with the lawyers at Johnson//Becker. We are currently accepting new lawsuits for injuries caused by pressure cookers nationwide, and you may be entitled to financial compensation.

We offer a Free Case Evaluation. To learn more about Johnson//Becker's product liability cases or to arrange a free, no-obligation case review, please visit Johnson//Becker at https://johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/ , https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/nuwave-pressure-cooker-lawsuit/ or contact Johnson//Becker directly at (800) 279-6386 .

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC