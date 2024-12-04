Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against Sunbeam and Newell for Crock-Pot Multicooker Injuries

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Johnson//Becker, PLLC, has filed a lawsuit in Ohio Federal Court on behalf of client Jazmin Parks. Ms. Parks alleges that she was seriously injured on December 25, 2022, when the lid of a Crock-Pot Express Crock Multicooker failed to function correctly.

Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with extensive experience representing clients injured by defective products. Pressure cooker lawsuits filed by Johnson//Becker, PLLC, account for almost 80% of all pressure cooker lawsuits in the country.

The firm has represented over 750 individuals injured by exploding pressure cookers.

The Crock-Pot Express Crock Multicooker was recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on November 24, 2020. At the time of the recall, there were at least 119 reports of lid detachment, resulting in at least 99 burn injuries.

According to the Complaint, "Defendants knew or should have known of these defects but has nevertheless put profit ahead of safety by continuing to sell their Pressure Cookers to consumers." Ms. Parks alleges she suffered severe and substantial burn injuries when the pressure cooker's lid was able to be opened while it was still under pressure.

Ms. Parks is represented by Johnson//Becker attorneys Lisa A. Gorshe and Adam J. Kress. Ms. Gorshe and Mr. Kress are part of Johnson//Becker's Consumer Products litigation team and have extensive experience representing individuals nationwide, including cases involving Crock-Pot pressure cooker burn injuries.

