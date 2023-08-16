Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against The Laundress for Client's Injuries

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with extensive experience representing consumers injured by defective products.

On July 13, 2023, Johnson//Becker filed a lawsuit against The Laundress on behalf of Ms. Maria Marrero, alleging that she suffered injuries due to exposure from contaminated laundry detergents and fabric conditioners. The Complaint states that in July 2021, Ms. Marrero fell seriously ill, and was diagnosed with Klebsiella aerogenes, and that as a result, "she suffered from significant bowel and digestive issues."

According to the Complaint, The Laundress "manufactured, marketed and sold detergents with harmful bacteria that made it inherently dangerous to consumers."

In December 2022, The Laundress and the CPSC issued a recall of over eight million The Laundress products due to contamination of harmful bacteria, including inter alia, Klebsiella aerogenes, Burkholderia cepacia complex, and Pseudomonas.

A resident of Florida, Ms. Marrero is represented by the consumer products team at Johnson//Becker.

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC