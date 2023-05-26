Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against Tristar Innovative Products for Four-Year-Old's Burn Injuries

News provided by

Johnson // Becker, PLLC

26 May, 2023, 19:53 ET

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with extensive experience representing over 700 clients burned by exploding pressure cookers.

In May 2023, Johnson//Becker filed a lawsuit against Tristar Innovative Products, Inc. The suit was filed on behalf of Ms. Jennifer Lynn Russell and her four-year-old son's burn injuries.

The Complaint alleges that Tristar Products produced and sold a defective product. According to the Complaint, Tristar Products' Power pressure cookers were designed with several "built-in safety devices" intended to keep the consumer safe during use. However, the Complaint says that despite the safety devices, "the lid of the pressure cooker is removable with built-up pressure, heat and steam still inside the unit."

The Complaint also alleges that Tristar Products "failed to warn" and "failed to recall" the Power pressure cooker products, posing a serious risk of burn injuries to consumers.

Residents of Searcy, Arkansas, both Ms. Russell and her four-year-old son suffered serious substantial burn injuries as a result of the Power pressure cooker lid exploding scalding hot liquids onto their bodies. The Complaint also alleges that the incident occurred due to Tristar Products' "failure to redesign the pressure cooker, despite the existence of economical, safer alternative designs."

The lawsuit was filed by Johnson//Becker lawyers Lisa A. Gorshe and Anna R. Rick on May 12, 2023.

Questions About a Pressure Cooker Explosion Lawsuit? Contact a Johnson//Becker Lawyer for a Free Case Review.

If you or a loved one has been injured by an exploding pressure cooker, you may want to speak with the lawyers at Johnson//Becker. We are actively filing new pressure cooker lawsuits across the country, and you may be entitled to financial compensation.

We offer a Free Case Evaluation. To learn more about Johnson//Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson//Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/power-pressure-cooker-xl-lawsuit/ or contact Johnson//Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC

Also from this source

Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against Best Buy for Insignia Pressure Cooker Injury in Minnesota

Johnson//Becker Files Another Instant Pot Explosion Lawsuit Against Instant Brands in Illinois

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.