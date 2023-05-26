Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against Tristar Innovative Products for Four-Year-Old's Burn Injuries

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with extensive experience representing over 700 clients burned by exploding pressure cookers.

In May 2023, Johnson//Becker filed a lawsuit against Tristar Innovative Products, Inc. The suit was filed on behalf of Ms. Jennifer Lynn Russell and her four-year-old son's burn injuries.

The Complaint alleges that Tristar Products produced and sold a defective product. According to the Complaint, Tristar Products' Power pressure cookers were designed with several "built-in safety devices" intended to keep the consumer safe during use. However, the Complaint says that despite the safety devices, "the lid of the pressure cooker is removable with built-up pressure, heat and steam still inside the unit."

The Complaint also alleges that Tristar Products "failed to warn" and "failed to recall" the Power pressure cooker products, posing a serious risk of burn injuries to consumers.

Residents of Searcy, Arkansas, both Ms. Russell and her four-year-old son suffered serious substantial burn injuries as a result of the Power pressure cooker lid exploding scalding hot liquids onto their bodies. The Complaint also alleges that the incident occurred due to Tristar Products' "failure to redesign the pressure cooker, despite the existence of economical, safer alternative designs."

The lawsuit was filed by Johnson//Becker lawyers Lisa A. Gorshe and Anna R. Rick on May 12, 2023.

Questions About a Pressure Cooker Explosion Lawsuit? Contact a Johnson//Becker Lawyer for a Free Case Review.

If you or a loved one has been injured by an exploding pressure cooker, you may want to speak with the lawyers at Johnson//Becker. We are actively filing new pressure cooker lawsuits across the country, and you may be entitled to financial compensation.

We offer a Free Case Evaluation. To learn more about Johnson//Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson//Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/power-pressure-cooker-xl-lawsuit/ or contact Johnson//Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC