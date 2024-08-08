Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against Tristar Products, Inc. in Florida Circuit Court Due to Power Pressure Cooker XL Injuries

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys for Johnson//Becker, PLLC have filed a lawsuit on behalf of its client Vincent Williams for injuries sustained from an alleged defective pressure cooker. Mr. Williams alleges he was seriously injured on March 28, 2020, when the lid of his Power Pressure Cooker XL was able to be opened while the pressure cooker remained pressurized. The Complaint alleges that Tristar Products, Inc.'s Power Pressure Cooker XL suffers from "serious and dangerous defects."

Johnson//Becker, PLLC, is a nationwide product liability law firm with extensive experience representing clients injured by defective products. The firm has represented over 700 individuals injured by exploding pressure cookers. In fact, pressure cooker lawsuits filed by Johnson//Becker, PLLC, account for almost 80% of all pressure cooker lawsuits in the country.

The Complaint went on to state that Defendant Tristar knew, or should have known, that the Power Pressure Cooker XL "possessed defects that pose a serious safety risk to Plaintiff and the public." The Complaint also references numerous reports, including the United States Consumer Products Safety Commission, that involved the Power Pressure Cooker and other similar models that have similar "Built-In Safety Features."

