Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against Zavor for Pressure Cooker Injury in Florida

SAINT PAUL, Minn., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with extensive experience representing clients injured by defective products. The firm has represented over 700 individuals injured by exploding pressure cookers.

Johnson//Becker filed a lawsuit against Zavor alleging that the company's product, "Zavor Versa Express Pressure Cooker" caused plaintiff Claudia Castrillon's injuries.

The Complaint alleges that in August 2019, Ms. Castrillon suffered serious burn injuries as a result of the pressure cooker's lid being able to be removed while still under pressure. According to the Complaint, Zavor's pressure cooker has defects that allows the lid to be removed while the unit is still under pressure, despite Zavor's claims that its pressure cookers are "safe." If the pressure cooker lid is removed while there is built-up pressure, heat, and steam still inside, the pressure would cause the scalding hot contents to be ejected into the surrounding area and onto bystanders.

The Complaint also alleges that Zavor "ignored and/or concealed its knowledge of these defects" from the plaintiffs and the public to continue generating a profit.

