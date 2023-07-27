Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against Zavor for Pressure Cooker Injury in Florida

News provided by

Johnson // Becker, PLLC

27 Jul, 2023, 15:48 ET

SAINT PAUL, Minn., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with extensive experience representing clients injured by defective products. The firm has represented over 700 individuals injured by exploding pressure cookers.

Johnson//Becker filed a lawsuit against Zavor alleging that the company's product, "Zavor Versa Express Pressure Cooker" caused plaintiff Claudia Castrillon's injuries.

The Complaint alleges that in August 2019, Ms. Castrillon suffered serious burn injuries as a result of the pressure cooker's lid being able to be removed while still under pressure. According to the Complaint, Zavor's pressure cooker has defects that allows the lid to be removed while the unit is still under pressure, despite Zavor's claims that its pressure cookers are "safe." If the pressure cooker lid is removed while there is built-up pressure, heat, and steam still inside, the pressure would cause the scalding hot contents to be ejected into the surrounding area and onto bystanders.

The Complaint also alleges that Zavor "ignored and/or concealed its knowledge of these defects" from the plaintiffs and the public to continue generating a profit.

Questions About a Pressure Cooker Explosion Lawsuit? Contact a Johnson//Becker Lawyer for a Free Case Review.

If you or a loved one were injured by an exploding pressure cooker, you may want to speak with the lawyers at Johnson//Becker. We are accepting new pressure cooker lawsuits across the country, and you may be entitled to financial compensation.

We offer a Free Case Evaluation. To learn more about Johnson//Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson//Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/ or contact Johnson//Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC

Also from this source

Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against Instant Brands for Instant Pot Explosion

Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against Tristar Innovative Products for Four-Year-Old's Burn Injuries

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.