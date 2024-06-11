Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit in Federal Court Against Amazon and Midea Due to Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Burn Injuries

ST. PAUL, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 16, 2024, Johnson//Becker filed a lawsuit on behalf of Roice Craig in the United States District Court for the District of New Mexico. Mr. Craig alleges that the Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker's faulty design led to his significant and painful burn injuries. Learn more about the lawsuit below.

Johnson//Becker, PLLC, is a nationwide product liability law firm with extensive experience representing clients injured by defective products. The firm has represented over 700 individuals injured by defective pressure cookers.

According to the complaint, the defective Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker claims to have safeguards designed to keep the consumer safe while using the pressure cooker. However, Mr. Craig alleges that the lid could be removed while the cooker retained pressure, causing the scalding contents to be forcefully ejected from the device and onto the plaintiff.

Mr. Craig, an Albuquerque, New Mexico resident, is represented by Johnson//Becker lawyer Adam J. Kress. Mr. Kress is part of Johnson//Becker's consumer products department and exclusively handles injury cases nationwide, including cases involving burn injuries caused by defective products.

