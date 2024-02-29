Johnson//Becker Files Multiple Lawsuits Against Sensio, Inc. For Bella & Crux Pressure Cooker Burn Injuries

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker filed ten lawsuits against the company Sensio, Inc., the manufacturer of the Bella and Crux pressure cookers, alleging the pressure cookers' lids are defective. Learn more about the lawsuit below.

Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with extensive experience representing consumers injured by defective products. Johnson//Becker lawyers have represented over 750 clients burned by exploding pressure cookers.

On February 9th, 16th and 19th, Johnson//Becker, PLLC filed ten individual lawsuits against Sensio, Inc. alleging that the manufacturer produced and sold defective pressure cookers, which includes the Bella and Crux electric and stovetop pressure cookers

The lawsuits were filed on behalf of plaintiffs from around the country, alleging that they each suffered burn injuries as a result of defects in the Bella pressure cooker and Crux pressure cooker.

According to each of the Complaints, the electric and stovetop pressure cookers have a defective lid, which is removable when there is still heat and steam trapped within the unit. If the pressure cooker lid is removed while still under pressure, the scalding hot contents within the device would forcefully eject onto surrounding consumers.

On Aug. 10, 2023, The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recalled Sensio, Inc.'s Bella and Crux electric and stovetop pressure cookers due to burn injury hazards similar to those described in each of the ten Complaints. According to the CPSC, the pressure cooker's lid can be removable while cooking, and as a result, the scalding hot contents can be ejected from the pressure cooker and burn nearby consumers. Leading up to the recall, Sensio received 63 reports of pressure cooker explosions, including 61 burn injuries. Several included second and third-degree burns to the face, torso, arms, and hands.

Each of the ten Complaints against Sensio, Inc. can be found here: https://www.johnsonbecker.com/firm-news/johnson-becker-files-multiple-lawsuits-against-sensio-inc-for-bella-crux-pressure-cooker-burn-injuries/

The plaintiffs in all ten lawsuits against Sensio, Inc. are represented by Johnson//Becker attorneys Michael Johnson, Adam J. Kress and Anna R. Rick. Michael, Adam and Anna exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national product liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

