Johnson//Becker Files Power Pressure Cooker XL Lawsuit Against Tristar Products, Inc. in Florida Federal Court

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with experience representing clients injured by defective products. The firm has represented over 700 clients burned by pressure cookers.

Johnson//Becker filed this lawsuit on Mar. 6, 2023 alleging that Tristar Products, Inc. sold a defective pressure cooker. The suit states that the Power Pressure Cooker XL caused Plaintiff Karen Chesney of Morganville to suffer severe burn injuries.

The Complaint states that the Defendant touts the safety features of the Power Pressure Cooker XL: "These safety features are intended to prevent the unit from building pressure if the lid is not closed properly, as well as to prevent the lid from opening until all pressure is released."

The Complaint also alleges that Tristar's pressure cooker failed to meet the safety obligations: "Despite Defendant Tristar's claims of 'safety,' it designed, manufactured, marketed, imported, distributed and sold, both directly and through third-party retailers, a product that suffers from serious and dangerous defects."

Ms. Chesney alleges her "significant and painful bodily injuries" were a proximate result of the failure of the Power Pressure Cooker XL's safety features.

