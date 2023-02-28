Johnson//Becker, PLLC Files Another Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Lawsuit in Alabama

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with experience representing clients victimized by pressure cooker explosions. The firm has represented over 500 clients in pressure cooker lawsuits across the United States.

Johnson//Becker filed this Complaint against manufacturer Instant Brands, on behalf of Angie Easley of Demopolis, Alabama, alleging that Ms. Easley was burned during the normal use of her Instant Pot pressure cooker.

The pressure cooker explosion occurred when Ms. Easley's Instant Pot lid opened while the contents were under pressure, an outcome that disproves Instant Pot's claim that its lid will "automatically lock to prevent opening the cooker" while it is pressurized.

The Instant Pot lawsuit alleges Instant Pot was "placed into the stream of commerce in a defective and unreasonably dangerous condition for consumers." Johnson//Becker has represented more than 90 people injured by an exploding Instant Pot pressure cooker.

This suit is filed by Adam J. Kress of Johnson//Becker. Adam exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products including Instant Pot pressure cookers.

Questions About an Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Lawsuit? Contact a Lawyer.

If you or a loved one has been injured by a defective Instant Pot pressure cooker, you may want to speak with the lawyers at Johnson//Becker. We are actively filing new Instant Pot lawsuits across the country, and you may be entitled to financial compensation.

We offer a Free Case Evaluation. To learn more about Johnson//Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson//Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/instant-pot-pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/ or contact Johnson//Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC