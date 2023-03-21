Johnson//Becker, PLLC Files Another Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Lawsuit in Alabama

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with experience representing clients victimized by pressure cooker explosions. The firm has represented over 700 clients in pressure cooker lawsuits across the U.S.

On Mar. 14, 2023, Johnson//Becker filed a lawsuit against Instant Brands on behalf of Delia Ann McGee in Alabama. The Complaint alleges that Instant Brands' Instant Pot IP-LUX Electric Pressure Cooker was unreasonably unsafe for use and caused McGee's burn injuries.

The Complaint alleges that the Instant Pot lid "is removable with built-up pressure, heat and steam still inside the unit," despite the Defendant's claims of safety. The Complaint also stated that if the pressure cooker lid is able to be removed while under pressure, the scalding hot contents can explode and burn any bystanders.

According to the lawsuit, the Plaintiff "suffered serious and substantial bodily injuries."

A resident of Bessemer, Alabama, Delia Ann McGee is represented by Johnson//Becker lawyers Michael K. Johnson, Adam J. Kress and Anna R. Rick. Michael K. Johnson is a founding partner of Johnson//Becker, PLLC, and exclusively handles injury cases with an emphasis on national products liability litigation.

Questions About an Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Lawsuit? Contact a Johnson//Becker Lawyer for a Free Case Review.

If you or a loved one has been injured by an exploding Instant Pot, you may want to speak with the lawyers at Johnson//Becker. We are actively filing new Instant Pot lawsuits across the country, and you may be entitled to financial compensation.

We offer a Free Case Evaluation. To learn more about Johnson//Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson//Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/instant-pot-pressure-cooker-lawsuit/ or contact Johnson//Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC