Johnson//Becker, PLLC Files Lawsuit Against Instant Brands on Behalf of Alabama Client

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with experience representing clients victimized by pressure cooker explosions. The firm has represented over 700 clients in pressure cooker lawsuits across the U.S.

Johnson//Becker filed a lawsuit against Instant Brands, Inc. on behalf of Jeffrey Frank Lewis on Mar. 13, 2023. The Complaint alleges that Instant Brands' Instant Pot Viva Electric Pressure Cooker was misrepresented in safety and caused Lewis substantial injuries.

The Complaint detailed the Plaintiff's allegations that the Instant Pot was seriously defective, stating that the lid of the pressure cooker was still removable despite the safety features.

The Complaint also alleges the Instant Pot's defects caused Lewis' burn injuries "when the lid of the pressure cooker was able to be rotated, opened, or removed while the pressure cooker retained pressure, causing him serious and substantial bodily injuries and damages."

A resident of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Lewis is being represented by Johnson//Becker lawyers Michael K. Johnson, Adam J. Kress and Anna R. Rick. Michael K. Johnson is a founding partner of Johnson//Becker, PLLC, and exclusively handles injury cases with an emphasis on national products liability litigation.

Questions About an Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Lawsuit? Contact a Johnson//Becker Lawyer for a Free Case Review.

If you or a loved one has been injured by an exploding Instant Pot, you may want to speak with the lawyers at Johnson//Becker. We are actively filing new Instant Pot lawsuits across the country, and you may be entitled to financial compensation.

We offer a Free Case Evaluation. To learn more about Johnson//Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson//Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/instant-pot-pressure-cooker-lawsuit/ or contact Johnson//Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC