JohnsonM3, LLC Helps to Protect Customers' Facilities with Investment in Electrostatic Technology

LAWTON, Okla., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JohnsonM3, LLC is proud to announce our latest investment in the Clorox® Total 360® System. By using electrostatic technology, we are now equipped to enhance our cleaning and disinfection offerings by adding an additional layer of surface disinfection protection.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Public Health, the state of Oklahoma saw a reported total of 5,127 flu related cases last season,1 which resulted in multiple school district closures and shut down local businesses. Outbreaks like these can weigh heavily on the community as they not only impact the health of their occupants but can cause productivity loss and absenteeism in school and work.

For more than thirteen years, JohnsonM3 has served schools, daycares, walk-in clinics, churches and residential homes with expertise in a wide range of cleaning services and solutions. The purchase of the Clorox® Total 360® System will create an even healthier environment on behalf of our clients, helping to eliminate bacteria, viruses and pathogens that can survive on surfaces for days to weeks.

"We take our commitment to providing and maintaining a clean environment for our clients," said Lynn Johnson, owner of JohnsonM3, LLC. "After our community was heavily affected by last year's flu season, we wanted to take an additional measure to defend our clients' environments from illness-causing germs and help to prevent another possible outbreak from sweeping across our town."

The Clorox® Total 360® System uses a revolutionary patented electrostatic delivery system to deliver trusted Clorox® disinfecting and sanitizing solutions quickly, enabling JohnsonM3 to carry out comprehensive cleanings with superior surface coverage with confidence and in a timely manner. The system works by charging and atomizing the Clorox® disinfecting or sanitizing solution, delivering a powerful flow of charged particles with a force stronger than gravity allowing them to uniformly wrap and coat surfaces, including even the hardest-to-reach areas that can be often missed by manual cleaning.

JohnsonM3 uses the Clorox® Total 360® System to treat a range of frequently shared surfaces among our clients' facilities and hotspots where germs tend to lurk – from the undersides of desks to the hard-to-reach bends and turns of complicated clinic equipment, we are now equipped to cover more surfaces in less time than ever before, regardless of the facility.

"We discovered the system during a live product demonstration at a convention and were immediately hooked after seeing how effective it was against the common pathogens we work to combat day-to-day," said Lynn. "We are excited to incorporate the system in our service offerings this winter and increase the level of protection to client facilities."

JohnsonM3, LLC, provides a wide-range of cleaning services ranging from carpet, upholstery and tile steam cleaning and air duct and chimney cleaning. JohnsonM3 has been providing professional cleaning services to the Lawton-Fort Sill area since 1996. We are proud to offer our superior cleaning services using the latest in equipment and chemical technology and all our technicians are highly skilled and knowledgeable in their trade. That's why we always say: "Clean Today - Breathe EZ tonight!" For more information please visit: www.lawtonpcs.com or http://www.lawtoncoldandflu.com.

