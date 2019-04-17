JohnsonRauhoff Announces New Leadership

"As the marketing and communications landscape continues to fragment, our goal remains the same: We focus on the needs of our clients in order to be their ultimate strategic partner," said Founder Don Johnson. "With Mike's extensive background on the client side of the industry, he is the perfect choice for helping us go to the next level in offering a more rigorous approach to communications."

Prior to JR, Huie was a Global Director at Whirlpool Corporation where he was a leader of a $6B business unit. Over his 27-year tenure at Whirlpool, Huie led a business turnaround team in Asia, collaborated with global directors on a brand portfolio strategy, launched a Global Business Unit, and doubled the business of KitchenAid Small Appliances.

Huie, who holds a master's degree from Purdue University Krannert School of Management, says he experienced a major shift in communication needs while on the client side at Whirlpool.

"Part of what attracted me to JR was the agency's ability to deliver content that measurably connects brands with customers," said Huie. "Consumer demand for quality content is rapidly expanding and, more and more, marketers need a reliable partner that can strategically tell their story consistently and efficiently across all channels on a global scale."

In his new role, Huie will lead the business management of JR, which includes the Finance, Account Management, Technology, and Creative departments. Mason Johnson will move into the COO role, leading innovation and operations as well as the HR and the IT departments. Taking on the role of Chairman of the Board and remaining as CEO will be Jackie Huie. Founder Don Johnson will move to Chairman Emeritus.

