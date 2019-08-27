JohnsonRauhoff Celebrates 50 Years in Business

After a half-century and various iterations of the company name, JR has worked with over 200 brands and developed large-client relationships that have lasted an average of 21 years. Agency personnel claim success at the company is partially due to early technology adoption leading to service differentiators.

"We purchased four Macintosh Plus computers after they were first released in 1986," stated John Frambach, IT Manager. "We managed to connect them together to improve copywriting efficiency. That was cutting-edge back then and led to complete digitization."

This tech adoption extended to the studio, where JR was an early adopter of digital photography.

"The early 2000s felt like the Wild West," stated Rob Regovich, Studio Director. "Dealing with the new manufacturers felt like working with three guys in a shed somewhere. Getting your hands on digital cameras to test was complicated." JR navigated the complex digital landscape first by acquiring digital photography equipment in 1996, and then scaling the capability for clients in 2002.

CEO Jackie Huie explains that the company's innovation was driven by their dedication to their clients. "Our company was founded on driving results for our clients and helping them succeed. This was the genesis of our first mission statement which was 'to earn long and mutually rewarding partnerships by delivering unsurpassed service, quality, and value.'"

The JR team members, many of whom came from other major cities and corporations, believe the people who comprise this culture are key to the company's success. As Founder Don Johnson, now retired and serving as Chairman Emeritus, said in 1995: "The business is our people and they are what makes the business special."

