JohnsonRauhoff Expands into Chicago Market And Staffs Up Home Studio

"Like other companies in many parts of the world, we are seeing a rebound in business and are fortunately in a position to be hiring," said JR President Mike Huie. "In marketing, the pandemic had a profound impact on the workforce, and we believe it created enduring trends that will last beyond the recovery period."

One such area the agency is doubling down on is remote-employee locations. Historically, JR has been proactive in this space via their satellite location in the Boston market. Now the company is growing into Chicago by hiring Marcos Cuellar, an experienced account and business development manager who will remotely work on various accounts while also leading business development strategy. Prior to JR, Cuellar served as a longstanding board member of AIGA (American Institute of Graphic Arts) and previously worked with SGK, Creative Circle, and 24 Seven Talent, a global consulting and talent recruitment business.

"For JR, it is about talent and cultural fit," stated HR Director Amy Hemphill, adding, "Marcos is a contagiously optimistic innovator and front line leader—all about going the extra mile to help clients succeed. We are thrilled to bring him on to the JR team by helping us open a Chicago office. Other team members moved to Michigan from Chicago and now we are excited to secure a presence across the lake."

In addition to Cuellar, JR has added several new members to the team. Recent Michigan-based hires include Assistant Account Executive John Hogeboom, Studio Assistant Ian Murrin, Associate Producer Lilli Kacynski and 9 summer interns working in creative, social and producer arenas.

"Aside from the world opening back up and businesses rebooting, increases in digital usage and the need to produce high quality content quickly and efficiently is a major need for marketers," said Huie of a cause behind the recent growth. "Fortunately, we are up for the challenge. We are creating an unstoppable team fully dedicated to client success."

