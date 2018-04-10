Johnson/Turner Legal Names Six Attorneys as Partner

FOREST LAKE, Minn., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson/Turner Legal, a full service Minnesota law firm with practice areas in family law, estate planning, probate, real estate, civil litigation, criminal law, bankruptcy, and business law, has named six attorneys as partners. The new partners include Josh Brekken, Samantha Graf, Katie Jarvi, Michele Loughrey, Eric Parker, and Kelly Sater.

Josh Brekken practices litigation, family law, business law, and municipal law. He received his bachelor's degree at the University of Nevada-Reno and his Juris Doctor degree from Hamline University School of Law in St. Paul. Brekken is licensed to practice in Minnesota and Michigan. He is actively involved in the Woodbury Chamber of Commerce, and serves as Secretary on the Board for the 19th District Bar Association. Brekken has been named a Rising Star by Super Lawyers, and has been recognized as a North Star Lawyer by the Minnesota State Bar Association, which recognizes members who have provided 50 or more hours of pro bono legal services per year.

Samantha Graf focuses her practice on probate, family law, estate planning, litigation, and dispute resolution. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with degrees in psychology and communication, and earned her Juris Doctor degree from Hamline University School of Law in St. Paul. Graf is a volunteer with Lewis House, a shelter for victims of domestic violence. She is a Rule 114 Qualified Mediator and a member of the Minnesota State Bar Association and Minnesota Women Lawyers. She is also recognized as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers.

Katie Jarvi practices family law, criminal defense, litigation and dispute resolution. She earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Minnesota, and earned her J.D. degree from Hamline University School of Law. A Rule 114 Qualified Mediator, Jarvi is a member of the Minnesota State Bar Association and the Hennepin County Bar Association. She has been named a Rising Star by Super Lawyers, as well as a North Star Lawyer. She also serves as Vice Chair of the Hennepin County Lawyer Referral Information Services Oversight Committee, and is a member of Minnesota Women Lawyers.

Michele Loughrey practices estate planning, probate, real estate and land use, and municipal law. She is a graduate of Hamline University with a degree in legal studies, and received her J.D. degree from William Mitchell College of Law. Michele has been recognized as a North Star Lawyer, and volunteers as a Judge for the Minnesota High School Mock Trial Program and Wills for Heroes. She is a member of the Minnesota State Bar Association and Minnesota Women Lawyers.

Eric Parker focuses his legal practice on family law and estate planning. He graduated with honors from the University of Iowa with a BBA in finance, and earned his J.D. degree from the University of Iowa College of Law. He is recognized as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers.

Kelly Sater practices family law, criminal defense, and dispute resolution. She graduated with a degree in political science from University of St. Thomas, and earned her J.D. degree from William Mitchell School of Law. Sater serves as the Attorney Lead at Johnson/Turner Legal. She is a member of the Minnesota State Bar Association and the Ramsey County Bar Association, where she served as co-chair of the New Lawyer's Committee. She is also a member of the Family Law League and Minnesota Women Lawyers, and served as vice president of the 19th District Bar Association.

Johnson/Turner Legal serves clients from five offices in Minnesota, including Forest Lake, Lake Elmo, Woodbury, Blaine, and Wayzata. For more information, visit johnsonturner.com.

