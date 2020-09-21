Johnsonville Launches Search for SEC Homegate Pro this Football Season

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For Southeastern Conference (SEC) fans, life revolves around football Saturdays. This year, homegating is the new tailgating, where fans put their passion and party skills on full display from the comfort and safety of their homes, backyards or driveways. As the Official Sausage of the SEC, Johnsonville understands the importance of gameday celebrations and the talent it takes to be the best pre-gamer. Johnsonville is launching the #SECHomegateProContest to identify and reward the best of the best with an opportunity to win an official paid job with Johnsonville.

Through a series of homegate-themed challenges such as football drills and grill recipes, Johnsonville will find the mutli-talented diehards and then crown one grand prize champion as the Official SEC Homegate Pro at the end of the season. In addition to the ultimate bragging rights, the winner will receive $10,000 along with the opportunity to join Johnsonville on its 2021 SEC Tailgate Tour featuring the Big Taste Grill and attend a SEC Championship Game.

Starting today, Monday September 21, and through December 6, a new challenge will be issued every two weeks. Each challenge will be announced by a different SEC celebrity ranging from football legends to comedians and chefs. The contest-launching partner is legendary SEC running back and avid griller, Emmitt Smith, who is asking fans to demonstrate their finest sausage juke moves.

"Football is a lifestyle in the Southeast, and fans don't cut any corners when it comes celebrating gameday," said Smith. "I'm excited to see the passion and talent shine as the fans show Johnsonville and I why they deserve the title of SEC Homegate Pro."

To enter for a chance to win, fans will need to emulate the challenge, post the photo or video to Instagram or Twitter along with @Johnsonville and #SECHomegateProContest. On Facebook, fans will need to reply directly within the comment section of Johnsonville's Facebook challenge posts along with the same hashtag. Select eligible entries may also be featured on SEC Network, and weekly prizes including official Johnsonville-SEC cornhole sets and grilling merchandise.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to 50 U.S. (D.C.), 18 and older. Enter Contest by 12/6/20. See Official Rules for all entry requirements and prize details at www.HomegateProContest.com. Void where prohibited.

