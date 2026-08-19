Johnsonville Sausage Links Up with the Joe Moore Award as an Official Partner For College Football's Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit Award

Built for the trenches and grounded in a shared philosophy of "No Weak Links," the partnership celebrates the power of teamwork and collective achievement in college football

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnsonville, America's No. 1 sausage brand, today announced a new partnership with the Joe Moore Award, the only major college football award that honors collective achievement across an entire unit rather than an individual player. Built on a shared belief that there are simply "no weak links," Johnsonville is stepping in as the ultimate support system for the players who pave the way to victory.

Johnsonville x Joe Moore Award

Now in its 12th year, the Joe Moore Award has redefined how greatness is measured in college football. Named for legendary offensive line coach Joe Moore and founded by Notre Dame All-American and College Football Hall of Famer Aaron Taylor, the award celebrates the toughness, technique and unity required for five players to perform as one. Fittingly, the trophy awarded to college football's heavy hitters is a massive seven-foot, 800-pound bronze monument crafted by esteemed sculptor Jerry McKenna.

The partnership places Johnsonville at the heart of its most natural environment: college football. For decades, Johnsonville has been a staple of the gameday experience, bringing passionate fans together over shared traditions and tailgates. While headlines often overlook the work done in the trenches, both Johnsonville and the Joe Moore Award recognize that this selfless teamwork is the true anchor of success.

"At Johnsonville, we believe the best moments happen when people come together to create something bigger. Whether it's at a tailgate, around the grill, or gathered at the dinner table," said Ryan Pociask, President of Johnsonville's U.S. Business. "The same is true of offensive line play. O-linemen do the heavy lifting without asking for the glory. Becoming an official partner of the Joe Moore Award to celebrate college football's unsung heroes is a natural fit."

The Joe Moore Award voting committee is composed of individuals who are highly knowledgeable about offensive line play, including former linemen, O-line coaches, NFL talent evaluators and highly qualified media analysts. This group conducts in-depth analysis by reviewing game tape every week of the season to assess both the fundamentals and subtleties of overall offensive line performance.

"The offensive line is a fellowship and brotherhood that extends beyond the playing field, and that makes Johnsonville the perfect partner for the Joe Moore Award," said Aaron Taylor, Founder of the Joe Moore Award and a CBS Sports analyst. "Whether it's five players working together as a unit to move someone against their will or five friends standing around the grill swapping stories, it's a shared experience that defines our community. Johnsonville shares our appreciation for teamwork, camaraderie, and bringing people together, making this partnership a natural fit. We're fired up for the college football season and celebrating the teams that prove success is built from the inside out."

In December, at the conclusion of the college football season, the Joe Moore Award will be presented to the offensive line that earned the honor through a surprise, on-campus reveal.

Past recipients include offensive lines from some of college football's most successful programs, with many members going on to NFL careers and championship appearances. Last year's winner was the offensive line from Iowa, making the Hawkeyes one of three programs to earn the award twice. Notable Joe Moore Award recipients over the past decade include Alabama, Michigan, Army, LSU, Notre Dame, Washington and Oklahoma.

Beginning August 26, tune in to "The Joe Moore Award Show," a weekly series on the Joe Moore Award YouTube channel hosted by Taylor, for updates on the state of offensive line play during the college football season.

To learn more about the award and track this season's frontrunners, visit JoeMooreAward.com and follow @joemooreaward and @Johnsonville on socials.

About Johnsonville, LLC:

Wisconsin-based Johnsonville is the No. 1 national sausage brand, selling and serving more than 80 different varieties of sausage across 40+ countries and in more than 75 U.S. professional, semi-pro and college sports stadiums. Founded in 1945, Johnsonville remains a family-owned company of obsessed sausage-makers that employs and develops approximately 4,000 members globally.

About the Joe Moore Award:

The Joe Moore Award is named after Joe Moore, widely regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in college football history, most notably for his work at Notre Dame and the University of Pittsburgh. Coach Moore sent 52 players on to the NFL, including Bill Fralic, Mark May, Russ Grimm, Jimbo Covert, Andy Heck and others. The Joe Moore Award trophy, crafted by legendary sports sculptor Jerry McKenna, is the largest trophy in college football, standing at a height of seven feet and weighing in at more than 800 pounds. The perpetual trophy is made available for display by the winning university until the conclusion of the following college football season. Find out more at joemooreaward.com and follow the Joe Moore Award on Twitter (@joemooreaward), Instagram (@joemooreaward), and Facebook (facebook.com/JoeMooreAward).

SOURCE Johnsonville