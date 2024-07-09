JOHNSTON & MURPHY REVAMPS TWO MALL LOCATIONS

The American Premium Lifestyle Brand Redesigns Stores at Short Hills and Twelve Oaks Attracting Today's Modern Customer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American premium lifestyle brand Johnston & Murphy recently revamped the design of two retail locations at The Mall at Short Hills in Short Hills, N.J. and Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi, Mich. Both stores feature an evolution of the company's existing design with clean lines and quality finishes creating a bright and inviting atmosphere to display the brand's full line of footwear, apparel and accessories for today's modern customer.

"This is an exciting time for Johnston & Murphy. Our sales continue to be on a strong growth trajectory, and we are seeing encouraging trends in retail," said Danny Ewoldsen, president of Johnston & Murphy. "Most importantly, malls are bouncing back after the downturn brought on by the pandemic and attracting a younger shopper looking for an engaging retail experience and instant gratification. It was these data points that helped inform our strategic decision to invest in the redesign of these two premier mall locations."

The investment in the Short Hills and Twelve Oaks locations comes at a time of resurgence in American malls with increased foot-traffic and occupancy rates rising. Johnston & Murphy created an atmosphere that is modern, inviting and relevant for today. The Short Hills store, at 2,000 square feet, and Twelve Oaks at 1,343 square feet, feature sleek walnut slats and clean white tiles on the store front and oak floors, updated lighting and bright finishes on the interior. Each store houses a broad assortment of men's footwear, apparel, outerwear, small leather goods and bags as well as the new Spring line of casual athletic footwear featuring proprietary innovative comfort technology. The brand's casual athletic line of products is a growing category, attracting a younger consumer who is looking for comfort, value and innovation. Also seen throughout both stores is Johnston & Murphy's new image campaign which launched in April, titled 'Not Your Dad's Shoe Company', designed to reshape how customers think of the 174-year-old brand. The new campaign imagery enhances the overall ambience of each store environment creating a sense of modernity and sophistication.

Johnston & Murphy currently operates 66 retail stores, 62 factory outlets and 24 airport locations for a total of 152 stores nationwide. The company remains committed to its retail expansion and redesign goals, with updates planned for store locations in Tysons Corner and Scottsdale and three airport stores in Miami, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh later this year. In addition, a new store at Chicago Midway will open this Fall followed by the relocation of the Charlotte airport store to a larger, more elevated space.

ABOUT JOHNSTON & MURPHY

A division of Nashville-based Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO), Johnston & Murphy is an iconic American brand with a rich heritage that inspires its design aesthetic. Johnston & Murphy offers modern interpretations of classic styles to men and women who appreciate beautiful and functional products made with premium materials, great craftsmanship and enduring quality. Founded in 1850 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Johnston & Murphy products are available in more than 2,000 global retail and wholesale locations and at johnstonmurphy.com

Media Contact: Battalion PR, Marisa Drew

