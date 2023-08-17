Johnston Tobey Baruch Attorneys Earn Peer Recognition for Exceptional Performance in Seven Practice Areas

Best Lawyers in America names Randy Johnston 'Lawyer of the Year' in Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All four attorneys with Johnston Tobey Baruch have achieved recognition in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Among them, founding shareholder Randy Johnston stands out as Dallas-Fort Worth "Lawyer of the Year" in professional malpractice law on behalf of plaintiffs.

Best Lawyers also featured Mr. Johnston for his work in commercial litigation and professional malpractice cases representing defendants. He is also acknowledged in legal malpractice law serving both plaintiffs and defendants, and in mergers and acquisitions. His inclusion in Best Lawyers since 2013 underscores his consistent capabilities and professionalism.

Managing shareholder Chad Baruch, who is board certified in civil appellate law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, received recognition for his exceptional contributions in appellate practice and bet-the-company litigation. This edition marks the ninth consecutive year Best Lawyers has recognized Mr. Baruch.

Recognized for his accomplishments across various practice areas, name shareholder Robert Tobey earned acknowledgement in commercial litigation and legal malpractice serving both plaintiffs and defendants, and professional malpractice on behalf of defendants. Mr. Tobey has consistently garnered praise from The Best Lawyers in America since 2013.

For the seventh consecutive year, shareholder Coyt Johnston was honored in the areas of commercial litigation and mergers and acquisitions.

"We are immensely proud of this continued recognition," said Mr. Baruch. "This acknowledgment from Best Lawyers not only reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional legal services, but also reflects the trust and satisfaction of our clients and peers."

The Best Lawyers in America list is widely considered one of the most respected and reliable guides in the legal industry. Honorees are chosen based on confidential client and peer evaluations and extensive editorial research.

Johnston Tobey Baruch is a dynamic law practice based in Dallas. Its trial and appellate attorneys have a broad range of litigation, arbitration and appellate experience. They are pioneers in the handling of legal and accounting malpractice, investment fraud and business disputes. They also have an enviable track record with insurance bad faith matters, commercial litigation and fiduciary litigation, as well as civil, family, and criminal appeals for many prominent Texas companies and individuals.

Media Contact:

Tamlyn Sheng

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Johnston Tobey Baruch