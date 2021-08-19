Johnston Tobey Baruch Attorneys Earn Repeat Selection to Best Lawyers in America

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, every attorney at Texas trial and appellate firm Johnston Tobey Baruch has earned placement on the list of The Best Lawyers in America.

Featured in the 2022 edition are Randy Johnston, Robert Tobey, Chad Baruch and Coyt Johnston. Randy Johnston and Mr. Tobey also earned additional "Lawyer of the Year" recognition, a special designation reserved for the lawyers who receive the highest overall peer feedback.

"I am so proud of this firm and the outstanding work ethic of this team," said Johnston Tobey Baruch managing shareholder Mr. Baruch. "To be included among the country's top leading practitioners is a great honor, but knowing this type of recognition can only be obtained from the feedback of our peers is one of the best affirmations we can receive."

First published in 1983, The Best Lawyers in America list has become widely regarded as a respected reference guide to legal excellence. It is the U.S. legal industry's oldest peer-review guide for showcasing the country's top attorneys.

Firm co-founder Randy Johnston has been featured in Best Lawyers since 2013. This is the second consecutive year he has earned Dallas-Fort Worth "Lawyer of the Year" honors for his work in legal malpractice law.

Mr. Tobey also earned "Lawyer of the Year" honors for Dallas-Fort Worth for his expertise in legal malpractice litigation. He is a former president of the Dallas Bar Association.

This is the ninth Best Lawyers selection for Mr. Baruch based on his work in appellate law. He is Board Certified in civil appellate law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

Coyt Johnston has been listed in Best Lawyers every year since 2016 for his work in commercial litigation and mergers and acquisitions litigation.

About Johnston Tobey Baruch:

Johnston Tobey Baruch is a dynamic law practice based in Dallas. Its trial and appellate attorneys have a broad range of litigation, arbitration and appellate experience. They are pioneers in the handling of legal and accounting malpractice, investment fraud and business disputes. They also have an enviable track record with insurance bad faith matters, commercial litigation and fiduciary litigation, as well as civil, family and criminal appeals for many prominent Texas companies and individuals. For more information, visit https://www.johnstontobey.com/.

