Johnston Tobey Baruch Lawyers Honored as 2020 Texas Super Lawyers

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All of the attorneys at Dallas law firm Johnston Tobey Baruch have been named to the list of Texas Super Lawyers for 2020, including Randy Johnston, Robert Tobey, Chad Baruch and Coyt Johnston.

In addition, Mr. Baruch, who serves as the firm's managing shareholder, was named to Top 100 lists in Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area for his appellate work.

"It's a great honor to see all four of us recognized in this manner, especially because it's something that derives from the impressions of others in our profession," said Mr. Baruch. "And for that, we're honored and grateful."

Randy Johnston is known as one of the state's foremost authorities on issues of legal ethics and handles cases involving professional malpractice. Mr. Tobey is a trial lawyer who currently serves as president of the Dallas Bar Association. Mr. Baruch is certified in Civil Appellate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and has served on the State Bar of Texas Board of Directors. A repeat Super Lawyers honoree, trial lawyer Coyt Johnston was recognized by Thomson Reuters in 2018 as being among the top 100 up-and-coming lawyers in Texas.

Texas Super Lawyers, which is owned by Thomson Reuters, uses a patented process to name attorneys to the list, beginning with peer nominations and independent research. A blue-ribbon panel performs a review and then creates a final list made up of no more than 5 percent of a state's lawyers. The complete list of Texas Super Lawyers is published in the November issues of Super Lawyers magazine and Texas Monthly.

This is just the latest honor for the attorneys at Johnson Tobey Baruch, who most recently were named to the list of Best Lawyers in America for 2021.

About Johnston Tobey Baruch:

Johnston Tobey Baruch is a dynamic law practice based in Dallas. Its trial and appellate attorneys have a broad range of litigation, arbitration and appellate experience. They are pioneers in the handling of legal and accounting malpractice, investment fraud and business disputes. They also have an enviable track record with insurance bad faith matters, commercial litigation and fiduciary litigation, as well as civil, family and criminal appeals for many prominent Texas companies and individuals. For more information, visit https://www.johnstontobey.com/.

