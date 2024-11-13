Johnstone Supply Burlington Moves to New Location to Meet Industry Demand for Growth

WILLISTON, Vt., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnstone Supply, The Balsan Group (JSBG), is expanding to meet the growing demands of the HVAC industry. On November 11, 2024, Johnstone Supply – The Balsan Group's Burlington branch relocated to a new and more convenient location in Williston, Vermont, marking a significant step in their commitment to providing superior service to customers. "Johnstone Supply, The Balsan Group, has been in Burlington Vermont for two years. Thank you to our customers and vendors for your support. Our move to Williston will put us in a more accessible location for all our contractor customers. We look forward to welcoming you in person in our new location!" – Andy Balsan, President

The new address at:

4850 Williston Road, Williston, VT 05495

Replacing the former location at 557 Riverside Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401.

This move enables JSBG to significantly expand our reach to customers with a new warehouse and new showroom, increasing its stocking capabilities and ensuring that customers have immediate access to the products they need. From our COO, Justin Murphy, "This new facility with a more convenient location continues to support our mission to be the most trusted partner in HVAC/R solutions in the Northeast." With a team of technical experts on hand, JSBG offers training classes, site visits, delivery, custom warehouse stocking options and personalized instruction to help contractors and businesses succeed.

Johnstone Supply – The Balsan Group, operates across 19 locations across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and New York. With expert teams at each location, we specialize in the distribution and service of residential equipment, facilities and maintenance, and commercial work. Our employees have extensive HVACR knowledge and participate in ongoing training to ensure we deliver superior customer service and effective solutions. We also offer convenient access to a large distribution center, stocked with over $200 million in inventory and a complete line of OEM parts for all equipment manufacturers. You can trust us to provide the largest selection of products and the exceptional service that makes your job easier.

About Johnstone Supply: Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Johnstone Supply is a leading North American HVACR brand with over $3.5B in annual sales generated by its 80+ Distributors operating ~456 independently owned store locations across the U.S. and Canada. The Johnstone Business Owners are supported by six Regional Distribution Centers, offering access for its customers to over 75,000 Johnstone products and millions of special-order parts through its relationships with hundreds of the industry's top manufacturers. Johnstone is recognized for its value-added services powered by thousands of onsite technical experts, industry leading training programs, and technology tools that streamline equipment selection, troubleshooting and ordering. Johnstone and its 80+ Distributors are dedicated to their communities through service and the generous commitment of financial and other resources. Johnstone is proud to be an official partner and active contributor to Operation Homefront, a national non-profit providing emergency financial and other assistance to the families of military members. (www.JohnstoneSupply.com). For press inquiries, please email [email protected].

SOURCE Johnstone Supply, The Balsan Group