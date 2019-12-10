Johnstone Supply, Dubuque Supply and Johnson Supply Earn Top Awards for TRC's Mercury-Containing Thermostat Collection Efforts

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermostat Recycling Corp. (TRC) announced that Johnstone Supply, Dubuque Supply and Johnson Supply are the 2019 Banish Mercury Off the Planet (BMOP) winners.

The annual competition among Heating Air-conditioning and Refrigeration Distributors International (HARDI) members recovered 342.06 pounds of mercury from 85 member companies. Over 500 branch locations returned collection bins during the contest period from May 1 to Oct. 31.

"These collections demonstrate the effort and commitment from HARDI member companies, who continue to prove their support for recycling mercury-containing thermostats and keeping the environmental stream safer," said Danielle Myers, operations & compliance manager, TRC.

"For more than five years, the HARDI membership has continued to put action behind their words of keeping a safer and greener environment by recycling mercury-containing thermostats. We applaud them for their efforts. Some organizations might express environmental concerns, but HARDI members have proven it."

Myers announced the BMOP winners during HARDI's Annual Conference, Dec. 9, in New Orleans.

Distributor Prize Winners include:

Recycled the most amount of mercury overall with 122.99 pounds; Johnstone Supply.

Recycled the highest average pounds of mercury (total pounds of mercury divided by number of branches that returned a bin) with 2.49 pounds: Dubuque Supply.

Highest participation rate (for distributors with more than 10 locations) with 96% participation: Johnson Supply.

Top 3 Branches for Recycling

Johnstone Supply, Columbus, OH with 12.28 lbs.

with 12.28 lbs. Ferguson, Johnson City, TN with 9.23 lbs.

with 9.23 lbs. Johnstone Supply, Sioux Fall, SD with 8.85 lbs.

Thermostat Recycling Corporation (TRC) is a nonprofit stewardship organization that facilitates and manages the collection and proper disposal of mercury-containing thermostats. Originally founded in 1998 by Honeywell, White-Rodgers and General Electric as a voluntary venture, it was established to promote the safe collection and proper disposal of mercury-containing thermostats. Today, 31 manufacturers support the program. Its members' continuing financial support demonstrates their commitment to a cleaner environment, with a simple, collective goal: Keep mercury out of the waste stream in order to protect the environment.



In 2006, it expanded its recycling program to include household hazardous waste collection sites and thermostat retailers.



Today, more than 3,600 businesses and communities in 48 states are enrolled in TRC's program. Since its founding, TRC has collected more than 2.5 million mercury-containing thermostats that's kept 11 tons of mercury out of the waste stream.

Contact: Tom Peric, 856-874-0049, tom@pericpr.com

SOURCE Thermostat Recycling Corporation

Related Links

http://www.thermostat-recycle.org

