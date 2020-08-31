Johnstone Supply Leads TRC's Banish Mercury Off the Planet Contest

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnstone Supply leads Thermostat Recycling Corp.'s Banish Mercury Off the Planet (BMOP) contest after three months of the competition. In second place is R.E. Michel Co., followed by Rogers Supply Co.

"We are encouraged that our wholesale partners continue to be vigilant and active participants in removing and recycling these thermostats from the waste stream," said Danielle Myers, operations and compliance manager, TRC. "They deserve special credit during these trying times as the coronavirus affects individuals and businesses throughout the country."

TRC reports 112 pounds of mercury including more than 10,000 mercury-containing thermostats have been recycled through July in the BMOP contest, which began May 1 and ends Oct. 30.

The contest recognizes members of Heating Air-Conditioning Refrigeration Distributors International (HARDI) that collect the most mercury-containing thermostats. TRC publicly recognizes the top three recyclers in various categories during HARDI's annual conference. This year, the conference is in Atlanta, from Dec. 5 to 8.

HARDI is the largest and most successful trade association representing the HVACR distributors in the United States.

"More than 200 HARDI wholesale branches have participated in this year's competition so far, but there is still time for wholesalers to recycle mercury-containing thermostats in the contest," said Myers.

About Thermostat Recycling Corporation

Thermostat Recycling Corporation, founded in 1998, is an industry-funded nonprofit corporation supported by 30 manufacturers that historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC maintains a network of more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has recovered more than 2.5 million thermostats, containing 12 tons of mercury, since its inception. TRC assumes all costs to transport and properly dispose of mercury switch thermostats recovered from service. Learn more about TRC at thermostat-recycle.org.

