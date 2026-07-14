Joi Ride Introduces RideOwn, a New Ride-Hailing Category Built Around Owned Miles

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new ride-hailing company is entering the transportation industry through a new category called RideOwn.

Joi Ride, developed by J&J Mobility Inc., is preparing a controlled September pilot in Palm Beach County with a simple message:

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Not a taxi. Not rideshare. RideOwn.

If New York gave the world Taxis with meters, and Silicon Valley gave the world Rideshare with algorithms, West Palm Beach is introducing RideOwn with miles.

Joi Ride is an on-demand EV mobility company built around trusted mile pricing, mixed-brand mid-size SUV EVs, business-class comfort, W-2 drivers, no surge pricing, and 100% of tips going to the driver.

RideOwn adds capacity ownership to ride-hailing. Guests can request rides as needed, while members can buy, reserve, share, and use prepaid miles inside the Joi Ride EV fleet. Those miles represent usable mobility capacity, not just a discount or loyalty point.

Unlike fractional ownership, where participants may own a claim on proceeds or a portion of an asset, RideOwn is focused on usable capacity. Members do not need to own the car. They own access to distance inside a trusted fleet system.

"RideOwn is not just another ride app," said Garcon Thomas Bernavil, founder and CEO of J&J Mobility Inc. / Joi Ride and creator of the Economic Chain framework. "We are solving the frustrations riders already feel: price spikes, inconsistent vehicle quality, driver uncertainty, and not knowing what the same distance will cost tomorrow. In the old model, riders rent one trip at a time. In our model, members secure miles and use them when they need mobility — for rides, delivery, pickup, or errands. The car belongs to the fleet system. The miles belong to the member."

Bernavil said RideOwn is also an invitation to other mobility entrepreneurs. Operators can build different fleet classes, comfort standards, vehicle types, and mile prices. The category is more transparent: riders should know the vehicle class, mile price, and service experience.

The pricing difference is simple: Taxis use meter pricing, Rideshare uses algorithmic pricing, and RideOwn uses mile pricing.

With Joi Ride, the expected experience is clear: business-class comfort in a mixed-brand mid-size SUV EV fleet, including the Nissan Ariya, Chevy Equinox EV, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y, Kia EV6, or similar approved models.

Joi Ride is also developing Proof of Mobility, a framework for verifying completed rides, mileage, vehicle activity, and telemetry. Eligible verified activity may support future JON mobility token rewards under Joi Ride program rules.

The company plans to open its founding-rider waitlist, driver onboarding, and pre-seed growth round on August 1, 2026. The September 1 pilot is expected to begin with fewer than 10 electric vehicles and approximately 100 founding members.

Founded by former U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant and MBA graduate Garcon Thomas Bernavil, Joi Ride is being built with discipline, operational control, driver standards, and mobility ownership.

Joi Ride — Trusted Miles, Your Way.

Media Contact

J&J Mobility Inc. / Joi Ride

6464259563

[email protected]

www.joiride.xyz

SOURCE Joi Ride