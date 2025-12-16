Joie Announces First-Ever NHL Partnership with Pittsburgh Penguins to Support Families and Fans

Popular baby gear brand teams up with the Penguins to make game days more accessible and joyful for parents and families through the 2027–2028 season

MORGANTOWN, Pa., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Joie, one of the world's fastest-growing baby gear brands, is proud to announce its first-ever National Hockey League (NHL) partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The multi-year collaboration launches with the 2025-2026 season and will run through 2027-2028, underscoring Joie's commitment to helping parents experience more of life – including cheering on their favorite teams – without missing a beat.

With a mission to make it easier for parents to attend and enjoy live events with their families, Joie is expanding its footprint in sports by bringing accessible, family-friendly experiences to professional arenas nationwide. The Penguins partnership will introduce a series of engaging fan moments, parent-support amenities and community initiatives designed to bring joy to families both inside PPG Paints Arena and throughout the Pittsburgh region.

"Partnering with the Pittsburgh Penguins is a natural fit for Joie because we share a commitment to family, community and creating joyful experiences," said Jerry Ingraham, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Strategy Officer at Joie. "Hockey brings people together across generations, and we want to be part of those moments by supporting a team that inspires passion and resilience."

Partnership Highlights:

The collaboration will feature several new Joie-branded touchpoints for fans and families, including:

Joie Baby of the Game: A fan-favorite scoreboard activation where fans lift their babies in unison, with one little fan selected as the Baby of the Game.

Joie Penguins Family Room: Joie will serve as the title partner for the Penguins Family Room, a dedicated space for players' and coaches' families to relax, enjoy childcare and enjoy Joie products.

"Providing best-in-class care for our fans, players, and their families is a top priority of our organization," said Steve Kelley, Senior Vice President of Partnerships for the Pittsburgh Penguins. "We are excited to welcome Joie to our own Penguins family and look forward to delivering quality products to the next generation of Penguins fans."

This partnership is a continuation of Joie's commitment to making sporting events more accessible for families, with additional collaborations with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx and the Milwaukee Brewers.

About Joie

Launched in 2011, Joie is one of the world's fastest-growing baby brands, dedicated to designing products that make life with small children more fun and less work. Family-owned and operated, Joie creates thoughtfully engineered car seats, strollers, travel systems, highchairs, and nursery essentials that combine safety, style, and everyday ease. Today, Joie products are distributed in more than 80 countries, supported by nine global offices, and trusted by families around the world. With a growing presence in the U.S., Joie remains committed to delivering high-quality, worry-free baby gear that helps families enjoy the journey from day one. For more information, visit joiebaby.com or joiebaby.com/us.

