Joie Expands into Canada, Bringing Globally Trusted Baby Gear to More Families

The internationally recognized baby gear brand broadens its North American footprint with award-winning car seats, strollers and home essentials designed for modern parenting.

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joie, one of the world's fastest-growing baby gear brands known for creating safe, stylish, and high-quality baby gear at an accessible price, today announced its expansion into Canada, marking the next step in its global growth journey.

Following Joie's successful U.S. expansion in 2024, the brand has heard from families and child safety advocates eager to see its products become available in the Canadian market. The launch represents a natural next step for the brand, bringing its award-winning collection of baby gear to more families and helping parents feel confident as they navigate every stage of early childhood.

"Parents make countless decisions every day, and baby gear shouldn't be one they have to compromise on," said Jerry Ingraham, Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Strategy Officer of Joie. "For years, parents around the world have trusted Joie for thoughtfully designed products that combine safety expertise, quality, style, and exceptional value. We're excited to bring that same winning combination to Canadian families, and we're excited to continue growing the Joie brand across North America."

With a shared focus on safety, quality and functionality, Joie's Canadian collection features a growing lineup of strollers, car seats and home products designed to support families from infancy through toddlerhood. All Joie car seats launching in the Canadian market meet local safety standards and undergo testing that goes above and beyond industry requirements.

Available in more than 100 countries worldwide, Joie's portfolio combines engineering expertise, practical functionality and modern design to help make everyday parenting easier. Bestselling products include:

Strollers:

ginger™: A height-adjustable pramette stroller with a built-in lie-flat newborn mode that converts as your child grows.

A height-adjustable pramette stroller with a built-in lie-flat newborn mode that converts as your child grows. ginger™ dlx: An all-terrain 4-in-1 pramette stroller featuring puncture-proof tires and one-hand conversion for everyday adventures.

An all-terrain 4-in-1 pramette stroller featuring puncture-proof tires and one-hand conversion for everyday adventures. nutmeg™: A compact, lightweight travel stroller with a one-hand fold, near-flat recline and use from birth.

A compact, lightweight travel stroller with a one-hand fold, near-flat recline and use from birth. chive™: A single-to-double stroller with more than 20 modes, designed to grow alongside families from one child to two.

A single-to-double stroller with more than 20 modes, designed to grow alongside families from one child to two. caraway™ whirl: A 2-in-1 stroller featuring 360-degree Whirl™ wheels for effortless maneuverability through busy days.

Car Seats:

mint UAS™: A lightweight infant car seat with built-in UAS anchors, base-free installation and travel-system compatibility.

A lightweight infant car seat with built-in UAS anchors, base-free installation and travel-system compatibility. chili spin™ SI: A 2-in-1 rotating car seat that turns toward parents for easier buckling and features deluxe side-impact protection.

A 2-in-1 rotating car seat that turns toward parents for easier buckling and features deluxe side-impact protection. basil™ 2-in-1: A lightweight belt-positioning booster that provides side-impact protection, plus comfort and convenience for bigger kids.

Home:

chai™: A multi-mode wooden highchair with nine seating configurations, height adjustability and European beechwood legs.

A multi-mode wooden highchair with nine seating configurations, height adjustability and European beechwood legs. cinnamon™: A compact 2-in-1 glider and rocker with multi-motion settings, built-in sounds and gentle vibration.

Joie products are now available through Amazon Canada. Families can also shop the ginger™ and mint UAS™ travel system in-store and online at West Coast Kids. Additional products will continue to roll out on Amazon Canada, West Coast Kids, and other Canadian retailers as Joie expands its offering.

About Joie

Launched in 2011, Joie is one of the world's fastest-growing baby brands, dedicated to designing products that make life with small children more fun and less work. Family-owned and operated, Joie creates thoughtfully engineered car seats, strollers, travel systems, highchairs, and nursery essentials that combine safety, style, and everyday ease. Today, Joie products are distributed in more than 100 countries, including the U.K., U.S., and Canada, supported by nine global offices, and trusted by families around the world. With a growing presence across North America, Joie remains committed to delivering high-quality, worry-free baby gear that helps families enjoy the journey from day one. For more information, visit joiebaby.com or joiebaby.com/ca_en/.

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SOURCE Joie