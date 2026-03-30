Joie Highlights Multi-Season Partnership with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, Supporting Minneapolis Families Through Community Programming

Three-year collaboration features family-focused fan experiences, community engagement and annual charitable initiatives

MORGANTOWN, Pa., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joie, one of the world's fastest-growing baby gear brands, is spotlighting a three-season partnership with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx, spanning the 2024–2025, 2025–2026 and 2026–2027 seasons. Rooted in a shared commitment to supporting modern families, the collaboration connects fans with family-focused experiences and community initiatives in Minneapolis — a natural alignment strengthened by both teams playing at Target Center and Joie's ongoing retail relationship with Target.

As Joie's first dual partnership spanning both a men's and women's professional basketball team, the collaboration reflects the brand's commitment to supporting athletes, parents and fans across the full spectrum of modern family life and championing both moms and dads.

As part of the collaboration, Joie, the Timberwolves and Lynx are committed to giving back to the Minneapolis community through annual charitable initiatives. On March 31, they will host a Community Baby Shower in collaboration with Way to Grow, a nonprofit dedicated to helping children and families thrive through early childhood education and family support services.

At the event, Joie will donate essential baby gear and products to expectant and new mothers attending the celebration, helping families access the resources they need during the early stages of parenthood.

"At Joie, everything we do begins with families," said Jerry Ingraham, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Strategy Officer of Joie Children's Products. "Partnering with the Timberwolves and the Lynx allows us to show up where families make memories together, and doing so alongside our valued retail partner, Target, makes that connection even more meaningful. We're proud to support organizations that reflect the same commitment to families and community—and especially proud to stand with the Lynx to help elevate women's sports, so the next generation can see what's possible when excellence, opportunity, and heart come together."

Partnership Highlights:

Beyond community programming, the partnership also introduces unique family-focused experiences for fans at Timberwolves and Lynx games, including:

Little Wolf and Little Lynx Cams: Encourages families to lift their babies for feature on the Jumbotron for a memorable game-day moment.

Encourages families to lift their babies for feature on the Jumbotron for a memorable game-day moment. Joie Family Room: A dedicated space at the arena designed for the families of players, coaches and staff. The room features Joie products, childcare support and a quiet environment where families can relax away from the excitement of game day.

Through the partnership, Joie, the Timberwolves and Lynx will continue to develop new ways to engage families, enhance the fan experience and support organizations that strengthen the local community.

About Joie

Launched in 2011, Joie is one of the world's fastest-growing baby brands, dedicated to designing products that make life with small children more fun and less work. Family-owned and operated, Joie creates thoughtfully engineered car seats, strollers, travel systems, highchairs, and nursery essentials that combine safety, style, and everyday ease. Today, Joie products are distributed in more than 80 countries, supported by nine global offices, and trusted by families around the world. With a growing presence in the U.S., Joie remains committed to delivering high-quality, worry-free baby gear that helps families enjoy the journey from day one. For more information, visit joiebaby.com or joiebaby.com/us.

About the Minnesota Timberwolves

Owned by Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, the Minnesota Timberwolves compete in the National Basketball Association (NBA) as a member of the Western Conference's Northwest Division. Founded in 1989, the Timberwolves play their home games at Target Center in Minneapolis. On the court, the team is led by transformational talent Anthony Edwards, who spearheaded back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances in 2024 and 2025. The organization is committed to excellence on the court while strengthening communities across Minnesota through youth programming, education initiatives and meaningful community impact.

About the Minnesota Lynx

Owned by Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, the Minnesota Lynx compete in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) as a member of the Western Conference. Founded in 1999, the Lynx play their home games at Target Center in Minneapolis. The franchise has established itself as one of the WNBA's most successful teams, winning a record-tying four championships (2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017), reaching the playoffs in 14 of the last 15 seasons and advancing to the WNBA Finals seven times. The Lynx have also produced five Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers, the most of any franchise in league history. The organization is committed to excellence on the court while strengthening communities across Minnesota through youth programming, education initiatives and meaningful community impact.

About Way to Grow

At Way to Grow, we support families with children from birth to age eight, providing year-round home visits focused on education, health, and family well-being. We are proud to work with more than 2,300 parents and children in Minneapolis and the surrounding suburbs—neighbors who work hard to provide for their children and who are active in their community and their child's education. With a team of talented Family Educators, we help ensure all children are born healthy, stay healthy, and are ready to succeed and thrive in school and in life. To learn more, visit waytogrow.org.

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SOURCE Joie