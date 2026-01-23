For All Mothers+ Grants Empowers Five Team USA Moms to "Bring the Babies" to the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games

In partnership with Joie, the organization financially offsets cost-prohibitive expenses so Team USA moms can continue to mother while competing on the world stage

MORGANTOWN, Pa., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For all Mothers+, a nonprofit working at the intersection of sports and motherhood to advance equitable policies and practices, announced today that it has awarded "Bring the Babies" Changemaker Grants to five Team USA moms headed to the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Milano-Cortina: Elana Meyers Taylor (bobsled), Kaillie Armbruster Humphries (bobsled), Kelly Curtis (skeleton slider), Tabitha Peterson Lovick (curling), and Tara Peterson (curling). The grants were made possible thanks to presenting partner, baby gear brand Joie, alongside corporate and individual donors.

Each "Bring the Babies" grantee receives $5,000 to help bridge this monetary gap, covering essential family travel expenses (including airfare, lodging, milk transport, and childcare), ensuring mothers can continue to nurse or care for their children while competing, and their children can be present to cheer for them during this life-defining moment.

The "Bring the Babies" initiative underscores the urgent need for stronger maternal support policies in professional sports. The majority of mothering athletes face financial and structural barriers that make it difficult, or impossible, to compete at the elite level while caring for young children, reflecting the broader "Motherhood Penalty," in which women experience economic, social, and health disadvantages after becoming mothers.

Motherhood Penalty in Sports

Research from the ongoing Motherhood Penalty in Sports Survey (2025), conducted by For All Mothers+ and Carleton University's Health & Wellness Equity Research Group, reveals 73% of mothering athletes experience a decrease, termination, or pause in funding related to pregnancy or motherhood, resulting in 72% of them needing additional income or employment outside of sport to support their family.

The Olympic and Paralympic Games are Changing the Landscape

According to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Milano Cortina 2026 is set to become the most gender-balanced Olympic Winter Games ever, with a record 47% women competitors. The rise in equity is also raising the number of parenting athletes – a direct result of For All Mothers+' advocacy work to advance policies, education, and healthcare for professional athletes navigating pregnancy and postpartum careers.

"Systemic barriers should never be the reason a professional athlete can't compete. 'Bring the Babies' Grants exist because the Motherhood Penalty is real: financial and logistical burdens placed on mothers are driving them out of elite sport, and our study with Carleton University is proof of that reality," said Alysia Montaño, Founder and President of For All Mothers+. "Partnering with organizations like Joie that honor the contributions of mothers allows us to meet this moment with action, ensuring that Team USA moms heading to Milano-Cortina don't have to choose between their children and their dreams."

"The Olympic and Paralympic Games are meant to celebrate the very best of sport, where professional athletes can proudly represent their countries on the World Stage, but too often professional sports have asked mothers to leave a part of themselves behind," said Allyson Felix, For All Mothers+ board member and elected IOC Athlete Commission Member. "For All Mothers+ 'Bring the Babies' Grants are changing that reality by recognizing that family support is a necessity, not a luxury. When mothers are supported to show up fully, sport is stronger, fairer, and more human, and that's what we're all here to see."

"At Joie, we believe supporting families means showing up when it matters most," said Jerry Ingraham, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Strategy Officer at Joie. "Partnering with For All Mothers+ on the 'Bring the Babies' Grants is a natural extension of our commitment to parents, especially mothers who are redefining what's possible at the highest levels of sport. These athletes shouldn't have to choose between competing on the world stage and caring for their children, and we're proud to help make that possible."

Additional athletes, including a Team USA mom on the Paralympic team, may be selected for a "Bring the Babies" grant once all teams have been officially announced.

To learn more about the Motherhood Penalty in Sports Survey results, inquire about partnership opportunities, and support For All Mothers+ programs, please contact [email protected].

About For All Mothers+

For All Mothers+ is a 501(c)(3) non-profit working at the intersection of motherhood and sports to advance equitable policies and practices for all mothers by exposing and dismantling the Motherhood Penalty – the phenomenon by which women face economic, social, and health disadvantages after becoming mothers. Founded on Mother's Day 2020 by Track & Field Olympic Medalist and mother of three, Alysia Montaño, For All Mothers+ envisions a world where valuing the economic, social, and cultural contributions of mothers is the norm and equity for mothers is guaranteed by design, not granted by exception. Through the lens of sports, we drive investment, policy reform, and cultural influence through research, storytelling, and grants – setting a new standard for how mothers are supported across industries. Learn more at www.forallmothers.org and follow @forallmothersorg on Instagram.

About Joie

Launched in 2011, Joie is one of the world's fastest-growing baby brands, dedicated to designing products that make life with small children more fun and less work. Family-owned and operated, Joie creates thoughtfully engineered car seats, strollers, travel systems, highchairs, and nursery essentials that combine safety, style, and everyday ease. Today, Joie products are distributed in more than 80 countries, supported by nine global offices, and trusted by families around the world. With a growing presence in the U.S., Joie remains committed to delivering high-quality, worry-free baby gear that helps families enjoy the journey from day one. For more information, visit joiebaby.com or joiebaby.com/us.

