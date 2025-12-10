JOILTECH Launches New Employee ID Case and Safety Lanyard Designed for Enhanced Convenience and Workplace Safety

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JOILTECH, a manufacturer specializing in ID-related accessories, has unveiled new products that significantly enhance user safety and convenience: a slide-type employee ID case and a detachable safety-pin lanyard. The new lineup aims to improve access control environments across corporations and public institutions while meeting growing market demand for durability, safety, and customization.

JOILTECH develops, designs, and manufactures all of its ID-related products in-house, including card cases, employee ID lanyards, ID cards, and various accessory components. Its product portfolio spans event and clip-type lanyards, dual-hook straps, mesh-clip straps, PVC hard/soft cases, slide-type cases, parking card cases, reel holders, and photo cards—reflecting the company's commitment to continuous innovation and stable growth.

The newly launched slide-type ID case features a rear slide mechanism that minimizes scratches on the card surface and extends the product's lifespan. This design is particularly effective in environments where frequent access authentication is required, helping reduce replacement cycles and maintenance costs.

The detachable safety-pin lanyard is engineered to release automatically when pulled with a certain force, improving wearer safety in environments prone to sudden snags or pull accidents. This makes it suitable for industrial worksites, educational institutions, and large-scale events.

In addition to functionality, JOILTECH considered privacy protection and branding needs. The silicone ID case features a semi-transparent back panel to reduce personal information exposure, while full-color lanyard printing and custom ID card production allow organizations to create a unified visual identity.

A JOILTECH representative stated, "These new products go beyond simple accessory updates—they provide practical solutions that improve corporate security and workplace efficiency." The company added that it will continue to enhance user-centered design, durability, and product aesthetics to strengthen its market competitiveness.

JOILTECH plans to pursue ongoing technology development, release new product innovations, and expand its online distribution channels, aiming to grow into a competitive ID accessories brand in Korea and global markets.

