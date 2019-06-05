Join 1901 Group at the AWS Public Sector Summit in DC on June 11-12, Booth 709

RESTON, Va., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Now more than ever, cloud adoption and emerging technologies continue to revolutionize the way we work and serve citizens. As the federal government begins its transition to the cloud, it has become evident that migrating mission systems are a complex process. It is a journey that needs to be planned and executed with a proven full life-cycle approach to assess, plan, design, migrate, and operate mission applications in the cloud.

To continue its support of this effort, 1901 Group is a Bronze Sponsor of the AWS Public Sector Summit to be held June 11-12, 2019 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. This two-day summit will be attended by innovators who are building the future with secure, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-ready cloud services. It is a great opportunity for public sector customers from government, education, and nonprofits to hear inspiring stories about how to overcome challenges with technology and learn about best practices for migrating to the cloud.

"Cloud migration is not a destination, but rather is an integral part of the IT Modernization journey that ultimately requires agency leadership to refine policies and plans," said Brendan Walsh, SVP of Partner Relations at 1901 Group. "We are proud to be a Bronze Sponsor at the AWS Public Sector Summit to join experts and innovators; and to ultimately help public sector customers accelerate to the cloud, no matter where they are in their journey."

As an Advanced Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), 1901 Group will be attending the summit and looks forward to meeting with agencies to talk about their goals and objectives and how 1901 Group's cloud experience with FedRAMP authorization, automation using AI and Machine Learning (ML), and Firm Fixed Price (FFP) migration models can be of value today and into tomorrow.

Recently, Sonu Singh CEO of 1901 Group, shared his insights with AWS on the power of collaboration, the process of the AWS Public Sector Partner Transformation Program, and how to prepare the next generation IT talent. Click for video.



Visit 1901 Group at booth 709 to learn more about the company's low-risk, incremental, and proven approach to accelerate the cloud journey while unlocking the benefits of the cloud.

