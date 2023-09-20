Join 2D Fighting Game MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA 2nd Anniversary

TOKYO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Project LUMINA (NotesCo., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., Lasengle Inc.) will celebrate the second anniversary of the 2D fighting game "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" on Steam® and Nintendo Switch. The campaign will be held on Steam® and Nintendo Switch.

*Excluding some sale-exempt regions

https://meltyblood.typelumina.com/en/
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1OIZP9n7IhKMeu9HSU9-wXjor97l__mfx?usp=sharing

Sale Period

- Steam®
   September 20, 2023, 10:00 ~ October 4, 2023, 10:00
  *Times are PDT.

- Nintendo Switch™
   September 20, 2023, 00:00 ~ October 4, 2023, 23:59
  *Times are PDT for North America, CEST for Europe, HKT for Hong Kong, KST for Korea, JST for Japan.

  • Sale discount rate
    50％ (Subscribers to PlayStation® Plus can take advantage of a supplementary 5% off.)

["MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Overview]

  • Title MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA
  • Genre 2D Fighting Game
  • Platform: PlayStation®4/Nintendo Switch™/Xbox One/Steam
    *Cross-platform battles are not supported
  • Published: September 30 (Thu), 2021 - Available Now
  • Languages: Japanese, English, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), Korean
  • Players: 1-2 (online play)
  • Price
  • 1. "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Digital Deluxe Edition
    69.99USD / 69.99EUR
    * Includes the "MELTY BLOOD ARCHIVES", a digital book looking back over the history of the "MELTY BLOOD" series and a music player.
  • 2. "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Digital Standard Edition
    49.99USD / 49.99EUR

Copyright ©TYPE-MOON / Project LUMINA
Official website https://meltyblood.typelumina.com/en/
Official Twitter https://twitter.com/MB_LUMINA

*"PlayStation" is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
*Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.
*Microsoft, the Xbox Sphere mark, and Xbox One are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

（C）2022 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and registered trademarks of Valve Corporation of the United States and/or other countries.

About Lasengle Inc.

Company Name: Lasengle Inc.
Location 3-6-28 Aobadai, Meguro-ku, Tokyo 153-0042, Japan
President and Representative Director: Yoshinori Ono
Establishment: December 2021
Capital: 10,000,000 yen
Shareholders: Aniplex Corporation 100%

*Please do not alter the images in this press release.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208115/Join_2D_Fighting_Game_MELTY_BLOOD_TYPE_LUMINA_2nd_Anniversary.jpg

SOURCE Lasengle

