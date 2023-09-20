TOKYO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Project LUMINA (NotesCo., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., Lasengle Inc.) will celebrate the second anniversary of the 2D fighting game "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" on Steam® and Nintendo Switch. The campaign will be held on Steam® and Nintendo Switch.

Please take this opportunity to purchase a copy.

Join 2D Fighting Game MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA 2nd Anniversary!

*Excluding some sale-exempt regions

Official website

https://meltyblood.typelumina.com/en/

Image

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1OIZP9n7IhKMeu9HSU9-wXjor97l__mfx?usp=sharing

Sale Period

- Steam®

September 20, 2023, 10:00 ~ October 4, 2023, 10:00

*Times are PDT.

- Nintendo Switch™

September 20, 2023, 00:00 ~ October 4, 2023, 23:59

*Times are PDT for North America, CEST for Europe, HKT for Hong Kong, KST for Korea, JST for Japan.

Sale discount rate

50％ (Subscribers to PlayStation® Plus can take advantage of a supplementary 5% off.)

["MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Overview]

Title MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA

Genre 2D Fighting Game

Platform: PlayStation®4/Nintendo Switch™/Xbox One/Steam

*Cross-platform battles are not supported

*Cross-platform battles are not supported Published: September 30 (Thu), 2021 - Available Now

(Thu), 2021 - Available Now Languages: Japanese, English, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), Korean

Players: 1-2 (online play)

Price

1. "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Digital Deluxe Edition

69.99USD / 69.99EUR

* Includes the "MELTY BLOOD ARCHIVES", a digital book looking back over the history of the "MELTY BLOOD" series and a music player.

2. "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Digital Standard Edition

49.99USD / 49.99EUR

Copyright ©TYPE-MOON / Project LUMINA

Official Twitter https://twitter.com/MB_LUMINA

Official Twitter https://twitter.com/MB_LUMINA

About Lasengle Inc.

Company Name: Lasengle Inc.

Location 3-6-28 Aobadai, Meguro-ku, Tokyo 153-0042, Japan

President and Representative Director: Yoshinori Ono

Establishment: December 2021

Capital: 10,000,000 yen

Shareholders: Aniplex Corporation 100%

