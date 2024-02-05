Join a Community of Readers Worldwide this Season and Make Interactive Read-Alouds with Authors a Weekly Routine with Scholastic's Storyvoice

Storyvoice's Spring Programming Includes a Packed Lineup of Read-Aloud Events on February 7, 2024 in Celebration of World Read Aloud Day®

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic today announced the full spring schedule of programming from Storyvoice, the Company's digital home of live read alouds, including an all-star lineup of seven events with authors on February 7th in celebration of World Read Aloud Day®—the global holiday created by LitWorld® and sponsored by Scholastic. Every Storyvoice event is free to attend and will feature multiple interaction segments where kids at home or in classrooms can read, draw, and connect with their favorite books, creators, and each other.

To learn more about Storyvoice and view the platform's full schedule of interactive read-aloud events this season, visit: storyvoice.scholastic.com.



A free, online destination delivering weekly interactive events with award-winning authors and illustrators, Storyvoice offers engaging, innovative literacy programming for classrooms and families alike throughout the school year. In 2023, the platform had over 400,000 total viewers, including more than 12,000 classrooms. Given that the ongoing benefits of reading aloud as kids age are undeniable, Storyvoice serves a critical purpose for school-aged children, engaging them through read-alouds at the very moment when reading aloud tends to decline in the home. As reported by the Scholastic Kids & Family Reading Report: 8th Edition, while half of kids five and under are read aloud to at home 5-7 days a week, that declines to just about one-third of 6–8-year-olds and only 16% of 9-11-year-olds.

"We know directly from kids that read aloud time holds a special place in their worlds, and by using technology like the Storyvoice platform, we are creating a vibrant reading community that enables every child, everywhere, at every age to regularly enjoy the benefits and joys of reading with others," said Michael Clarke, Senior Director of New Media at Scholastic and co-founder of Storyvoice.

Headlining Storyvoice's exciting World Read Aloud Day schedule of events is a live read-aloud at 2:00pm ET of the highly anticipated latest book in the Amulet series by Kazu Kibiushi, Amulet #9: Waverider, which is being published just a day prior. This will be the first chance for school groups to experience Kibiushi reading from the graphic novel, and for students to ask questions and interact directly with the author about this brand-new book. Additionally, the day's events will also include read-alouds from four picture books that will give kids the opportunity to join the shows live and read pages back to the author in real time, as well as read-alouds with two international authors from the UK and the UAE.

The 2024 spring slate of programming comprises weekly live events from kid-favorite authors and illustrators including: Lucille Colandro reading from her There Was an Old Lady series, Lauren Tarshis sharing the latest book in her New York Times bestselling I Survived series, and Pete Oswald reading his picture book The Sour Grape, the 6th picture book in the #1 New York Times bestselling Food Group series.

To view the full World Read Aloud Day lineup from Scholastic and join each live author show, visit: https://www.scholastic.com/worldreadaloudday .

For more information about Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL), visit the Company's media room: http://mediaroom.scholastic.com

World Read Aloud Day® is a registered trademark of Litworld international, Inc. and is used with permission by Scholastic.

