Join Altima Dental at the Journées dentaires internationales du Québec (JDIQ)

TORONTO, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Altima Dental on May 28 – 29, 2018 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal for the 48th annual convention of the Ordre des dentistes du Québec. The convention will include panels, lectures and workshops from internationally renowned speakers who will offer valuable insights on new dental equipment, materials and products.

As North America's leading bilingual dental convention, it features industry leaders and attracts over 10,000 dental professionals every year from across Canada, the United States and internationally. Attendees are able to learn about the new technologies and modalities of treatment that are associated with the field of dentistry, network with exhibitors and colleagues and share best practices amongst peers.

At the five day conference you'll learn insights on:

New and innovative technologies in implant dentistry

Best practices for improving patient oral health

Effective patient care and how to enhance patient treatment

Join us at booth #2124 to meet our staff, learn about Altima's unique partnership philosophy and hear about our job openings across the country. While you're there, get an autograph and a photo with former Montreal Canadiens Forward and General Manager Réjean Houle!

"There has never been a better time to be part of the Altima family's growth and culture. We care about your career growth and want you to succeed," says Ajay Shivdasani, Director of Corporate Development. "We also care deeply about our fellow owners. We have developed a customized partnership model that can meet any owner's goals and needs."

About Altima Dental

Altima Dental is one of the largest networks of dental clinics in Canada, offering consistent and professional dental services. There are around 60 dental clinics in the Altima Group, located across Canada in most provinces. More than four hundred dental care providers and support staff provide continuity and access to Altima Dental's vast range of services. For more information on our services, visit www.altimadental.com.

About the Order des densistes du Québec

The Ordre des dentistes du Québec was founded to protect the public. Its mission is to maintain quality dental services through adherence to high standards of practice and ethical conduct, and to promote oral health among Quebecers, visit http://www.odq.qc.ca.

