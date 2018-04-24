Join Altima Dental at the Ontario Dental Association's Annual Spring Meeting

TORONTO, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Altima Dental on April 26 – 28, 2018 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for the Ontario Dental Association's Annual Spring Meeting. The meeting will include over 90 international renowned speakers and panel discussions offering valuable insights and best practices in the dental industry.

The spring meeting is the signature dental conference and trade show of the Ontario Dental Association. Considered one of the largest and most highly regarded dental conferences, it features industry leaders and attracts over 13,000 dental professionals every year from across Canada, the United States and internationally. Attendees are able to obtain continuing education credits, network with exhibitors and colleagues and share best practices amongst peers.

At the three-day conference you'll learn insights on:

Compliance and knowing what health and safety laws to apply into your practice

Best practices for dental record keeping and the reasons why keeping good patient records is important

Effective patient care and how to enhance patient treatment

Join us at booth #2227 to meet our staff, learn about Altima's unique partnership philosophy and hear about our job openings across the country. While you're there, get an autograph and a photo with former Toronto Maple Leafs captain, Rick Vaive!

"There has never been a better time to be part of the Altima family's growth and culture. We care about your career growth and want you to succeed," says Ajay Shivdasani, Director of Corporate Development. "We also care deeply about our fellow owners. We have developed a customized partnership model that can meet any owner's goals and needs."

About Altima Dental

Altima Dental is one of the largest networks of dental clinics in Canada, offering consistent and professional dental services. There are around 60 dental clinics in the Altima Group, located across Canada in most provinces. More than four hundred dental care providers and support staff provide continuity and access to Altima Dental's vast range of services. For more information on our services, visit www.altimadental.com.

About the Ontario Dental Association

The ODA has been the voluntary professional association for dentists in Ontario since 1867. Today, they represent more than 9,000 dentists across the province. The ODA is Ontario's primary source of information on oral health and the dental profession. They are advocates for accessible and sustainable optimal oral health for all Ontarians by working with health-care professionals, governments, the private sector and the public. For more information on this and other helpful dental care tips, visit www.youroralhealth.ca.

Media Contact: Ajay Shivdasani, Director of Corporate Development

Phone Number: 416-785-1828 ext. 229

Email Address: 193753@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/join-altima-dental-at-the-ontario-dental-associations-annual-spring-meeting-300634721.html

SOURCE Altima Dental

Related Links

https://www.altimadental.com

